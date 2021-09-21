History was made on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ but viewers couldn’t get over the presence of Olivia Jade

On Dancing with the Stars Monday, the show’s 30th season kicked off with 15 new contestants including Olivia Jade Giannulli, who goes by Olivia Jade, and viewers were not very excited about her casting. Her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, both served time in prison for the college admissions scandal that broke in March of 2019. Which is something she addressed during her introductory video package.

“I'm probably best known for being an influencer,” Jade said. “But the last few years I've been, I guess you could say, wrapped up in a scandal.”

Jade was paired with fan-favorite ​pro Val Chmerkovskiy and the pair danced a salsa for her first performance, finishing with a total of 25 points out of a possible 40. But viewers on Twitter were not impressed, calling her a criminal and saying they will refuse to watch the show until she is voted off.