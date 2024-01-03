Hiroshi Tanahashi ‘Honored’ To Be President & Active Wrestler In NJPW

Hiroshi Tanahashi takes great pride in his new role.

As Hiroshi Tanahashi continues his work in the ring, he has now taken on the added responsibility of overseeing New Japan Pro-Wrestling as the company’s newly appointed President and Representative Director. This move comes after Takami Ohbari, NJPW’s former president, recently stepped down from his position.

“I am honored to be president and an active wrestler,” Tanahashi told Sports Illustrated’s FanNation (via a translator.) “This is a very valuable time for me since I am still an active wrestler. Being president allows me to focus on short and long-term goals for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.”

With more than two decades spent in NJPW, Tanahashi not only became a marquee performer for the promotion, but he also became a reliable ambassador and spokesperson for them as well. In November 2023, Tanahashi received an invitation to join NJPW Chairman Takaaki Kidani for dinner, where Kidani laid out an enticing offer for Tanahashi to step up as President — an offer that Tanahashi ultimately accepted.

In regards to his goals as NJPW President, Tanahashi is aiming to elevate ticket sales and sponsorships for NJPW. He also hopes to bring the company to more venues outside of the major Japanese cities, such as Tokyo.

“I will focus on which matches entertain and excite fans,” Tanahashi said. “We have exciting matches coming up, starting at Wrestle Kingdom 18 in the Tokyo Dome.”

