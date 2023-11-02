Hillsdale Academy students to perform 'Romeo & Juliet' at Dawn Theater

Hillsdale Academy is set to perform at the Dawn Theater.

On Nov. 10 and 11, Hillsdale Academy students will perform the Shakespeare classic "Romeo and Juliet."

Both performances will be at The Dawn Theater, and tickets are required.

On Nov. 10, the performance will begin at 7 p.m., and on Nov. 11 at 2:30 p.m. To reserve tickets, visit tinyurl.com/2023HARomeojuliet. Tickets are $7 per person and payment will be required upon arrival at the theater.

The Dawn Theater is at 110 N. Broad St., Hillsdale.

While the show will be open to the public, Gail Mowry, producer of the show, said it is most suitable for audiences 13 and older.

Mowry said she is excited for the performance, especially since they have worked to maintain the authenticity of the play.

“This performance will be true to the text. We are not modernizing it, using Renaissance-style costumes, and the beautiful text of Shakespeare,” she said. “The story highlights the theme of problematic discord over peace and the tragedy that occurs when sides cannot find a common ground.”

Mowry said her job is to look at the big picture of all the pieces that go into the performance.

“I dabble in costumes, organizing rehearsals, and other off-stage things,” Mowry.

The direction of the play itself is left up to Kathryn Wales.

“Our director, Kathryn Wales specializes in Shakespeare and has done a wonderful job bringing the story to life,” Mowry said.

Mowry said the performance also wouldn’t have been possible without an experienced choreographer.

“Our choreographer, Pam Thomas, has been very helpful in many areas outside of dance,” Mowry said.

This fall, Academy students are also performing "The Pirates of Penzance."

Mowry said these two, very different, performances show the range of talent of the students.

“This school year is a year of tragedy and comedy for our drama program. While we present the tragedy of 'Romeo and Juliet' this fall, we’re also presenting 'Pirates of Penzance,' a riotously funny operetta, in the spring,” she said. “It’s a season exploring the spectrum of emotions.”

While Mowry said the school schedule and other extracurriculars keep students very busy, they have learned how to make everything fit while still putting together a great performance.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing our school’s talent,” she said.

— Elyse Apel is a correspondent for The Hillsdale Daily News. She can be reached by email at ehawkins@hillsdale.edu.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Hillsdale Academy students to perform 'Romeo & Juliet' at Dawn Theater