The Hills Cast to Reunite on MTV's Video Music Awards Red Carpet for 'Big Announcement': Source

Eight years after their hit MTV series aired its final episode, the stars of The Hills are back.

A source tells PEOPLE the cast will be reuniting on the red carpet of MTV’s Video Music Awards on Monday in New York City for a “big announcement.”

Could this mean the show is coming back? Fingers crossed. In recent years, the cast has talked about potentially rebooting the reality show, which aired for six seasons from 2006-2010.

“I was about to sign a deal to do a Hills reunion with E!, and then Heidi and Spencer signed a deal with MTV,” Kristin Cavallari told PEOPLE in June, referring to her former costars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag.

“And they’re such a vital part of The Hills that we couldn’t do it without them,” she added. “So, it’s been kind of put on hold, but I would love to do it.”

RELATED VIDEO: Spencer Pratt Reveals Who Is Delaying a Possible The Hills Reunion

In addition to Cavallari, Pratt and Montag, the original cast of The Hills featured Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Lo Bosworth, Stephanie Pratt, Jason Wahler, Brody Jenner and Frankie Delgado, amongst others.