Hillary Clinton Shares Throwback Photos of Christmas at the White House

Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wished Twitter users a Merry Christmas via a throwback photo of her at the White House in 1995.

The photo, which was simply captioned "Merry Christmas!," depicted Clinton, now 73, during her husband's time in office, when she was receiving the annual delivery of the White House Christmas tree.

The former presidential candidate shared another vintage photo on Christmas Eve, this one taken in the White House State Dining Room in 1993 of she and her husband, then-President Bill Clinton.

She captioned the photo with a message of good tidings amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Wishing you a warm, healthy, and very merry Christmas," Mrs. Clinton wrote. "As we all celebrate in small-scale ways to keep each other safe this year, I'm remembering past celebrations and looking forward to more next year."

Wishing you a warm, healthy, and very merry Christmas.



As we all celebrate in small-scale ways to keep each other safe this year, I'm remembering past celebrations and looking forward to more next year. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/gfqMAd7A8X — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 24, 2020

Mrs. Clinton's Christmas messages echoed a tweet from Thanksgiving, in which she noted the importance of abiding by safety precautions during holiday gatherings.

"Every Thanksgiving that looks different this year is an act of love and solidarity. Thank you for keeping your gatherings small, safe, or over Zoom," she wrote on Twitter, along with a vintage photo of herself, Bill and their daughter, Chelsea. "You’re helping to make sure more Americans will be around to celebrate next year — with, I hope, double the hugs for grandma."

Over the summer, Mrs. and Mr. Clinton were joined by 40-year-old Chelsea, her husband Marc Mezvinsky, and their three grandchildren: Jasper, 17 months, Aidan, 4, and Charlotte, 6, during an extended stay amid the pandemic.

The quality time was likely welcomed by the Clintons, who have remained active in politics even after Mr. Clinton's time out of office and Mrs. Clinton's 2016 run for president.

Over the past year, the former Democratic presidential nominee launched a new podcast: a 24-episode iHeartRadio program titled, You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton.

She also spent time in 2020 campaigning for former Vice President Joe Biden, speaking at the Democratic National Convention and criticizing Donald Trump in the process.

"For four years, people have said to me, 'I didn’t realize how dangerous he was. I wish I could go back and do it over. I should have voted.' This can’t be another woulda-coulda-shoulda election," she said.

In October, the couple celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary, marking the occasion with a pair of photos shared in tweets on either of their accounts.

Mrs. Clinton's Instagram post on her anniversary, which featured a throwback photo from their 1975 wedding, was captioned: “Forty-five years. Never a dull moment, and you're still my best friend. Love you, Bill.”