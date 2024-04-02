Hillary Clinton Bluntly Sums Up How Trump Compares To Biden As A Candidate

Hillary Clinton was asked about the Joe Biden-Donald Trump 2024 rematch during an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” and she didn’t need to say much to compare the two.

“One is old, and effective, and compassionate, has a heart, and really cares about people,” the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee told host Jimmy Fallon. “And one is old, and has been charged with 91 felonies.”

“I don’t understand why this is even a hard choice, really,” she continued. “We have to go through the election and hopefully people will realize what’s at stake, because it’s an existential question: What kind of country we’re gonna have. What kind of democracy we’re gonna have. And people who blow that off are not paying attention.”

The former secretary of state said Trump’s allies and enablers have been “pretty clear about what kind of country they want.”

Clinton has thrown her support behind President Biden in the race for the White House. She routinely speaks out about Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, and the threat he poses to the nation.

The former president has been charged with 91 felonies across four criminal indictments, including two related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

She appeared on “The Tonight Show” to discuss “Suffs,” a broadway musical she co-produced about the women’s suffrage movement.

Watch the interview below.