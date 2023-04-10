Hilary Swank announces birth of twins: ‘It wasn’t easy’

Hilary Swank is about to find out that (baby) boys — and girls — do indeed cry.

The two-time Oscar winner announced on Instagram that she had welcomed twins.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it,” she captioned a photo of herself on April 9 holding a baby in each arm while she gazed across a large body of water at the sun. “Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven.”

Swank, 48, married entrepreneur Philip Schneider in 2018. She announced she was pregnant with twins in October 2022, noting she was due on her late father’s birthday.

The news that Swank had given birth set off a flood of comments, with Kate Hudson, Viola Davis and Mariska Hargitay among the army of people wishing her well.

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Matt Winkelmeyer / FilmMagic)

“Happy Easter Mama,” wrote Kate Hudson.

“Aaaaahhhh!!!!! Congratulations,” Viola Davis wrote.

“God bless honey This is the most extraordinary journey ever so happy for you all,” wrote Sharon Stone.

“Welcome home angels,” Mariska Hargitay wrote.

“So happy for you Hilary!!! What a gift…or gifts,” gushed Katie Couric.

“congrats beautiful stong (sic) mama and babes,” Juliette Lewis commented.

The “Alaska Daily” star shared her pregnancy journey with her followers, posting photos of her baby bump during the holiday season and a video of her working out in January, as well as a picture of her anticipating the babies’ arrival.

Last month, she also posted an ultrasound, which appeared to capture one of the babies with a fist balled up while making a muscle.

“Baby A flexing for the camera at their ultrasound,” she wrote, along with the hashtags #TheRealMillionDollarBaby, referring to her Oscar-winning role in “Million Dollar Baby,” and #Prizefighter.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com