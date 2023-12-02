Hilary Farr announces she's leaving 'Love It or List It' after 'a wonderful 12 years'

"Love It or List It" host Hilary Farr revealed on Dec. 1, 2023, that she would be stepping away from the HGTV show after 12 years.

After "a wonderful 12 years" as co-host of HGTV's "Love It or List It," Hilary Farr is ready to move on.

"I've given it so many years of my life," the interior designer said in an exclusive statement to People magazine on Friday. "It's got me through hard times. It's got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people's lives and it's been incredibly gratifying. But now it's time for me to move on and meet new challenges."

She added, "This show has encompassed a divorce, cancer, my son getting married, my son having three children, my long-term relationship breaking up."

According to a press release HGTV sent out Friday, Farr has appeared in over 200 episodes since the show debuted in 2011. She has also hosted two seasons of "Tough Love with Hilary Farr" on the network.

There is, of course, the matter of her co-host, real estate agent David Visentin, whom she likened to a "most obnoxious and annoying" brother in her statement to People. But she'll miss "everything" about working with him, she said.

"David and I will remain friends forever, and I expect him to be as fabulously and hilariously annoying as ever," Farr said in HGTV's statement.

"Working with Hilary has been a wild, unforgettable ride," Visentin's statement reads. "Although we were rivals on the show, we became quick friends and share countless memories both on and off set. I look forward to continuing that friendship and wish her all the best in everything she does.”

"Can’t wait to share what’s next — stay tuned!" Farr wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news Friday.

She told People, "I've grown as a designer, I've grown as a human, and I have understood the value of love and friendship. Every single season and episode was a challenge. That's what I love.”

