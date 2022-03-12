Hilary Duff Recalls 'Anxiety-Inducing' Experience on That 2003 Vanity Fair Shoot: 'Very High Stress'

Hilary Duff Recalls ‘Anxiety-Inducing’ Experience on THAT Vanity Fair ‘Totally Raining Teens’ Shoot

Vanity Fair/Youtube

Hilary Duff is taking a nostalgic trip back to 2003.

The How I Met Your Father star, 34, recalled the "anxiety-inducing" experience of gracing that star-studded Vanity Fair 'It's Totally Raining Teens!' foldout cover, as she took a lie-detector test in a new video for the outlet while discussing some of her career highs.

"Explain career high," she said. "Like personal high or just like a big achievement? I remember being like, 'This is cool I was included in this,' but no, this was a very high stress, anxiety-inducing day."

RELATED: Hilary Duff Says 'There's Always a Possibility' for Cancelled Lizzie McGuire Reboot to Live on

"Also, Mandy [Moore] and I are great friends now, so this is very funny," Duff added with a smile.

The magazine cover in question defined an era, featuring Duff, Moore, Amanda Bynes, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Alexis Bledel, Evan Rachel Wood, Raven-Symoné, and Lindsay Lohan, all at the dawn of their illustrious careers.

Wood, 34, previously recounted a similar unfortunate experience from the same shoot in a series of tweets from her since-deactivated Twitter account, which were captured by Daily Mail.

"I was almost in tears after this shoot. They tried that dress on me, I wasn't comfortable but they told me there was no time cause everyone else took up too much time with their fittings," she wrote in 2014. "Then I was given a choice on whether I wanted to wear flats or heels. I chose flats and was immediately handed heels and told they looked better."

RELATED VIDEO: Hilary Duff on Life as Mom of 3 After Welcoming Baby Mae with Matthew Koma: "I Love This Mayhem"

"Then we were all lined up, stared at and approved. I was 15 and felt for the first time my identity being erased and the pressure to shut up and do what you are told. I felt like meat. Since then, I have found my voice. Never again," Wood added.

The Westworld star noted in a followup tweet: "Side note, I have shot the cover of Vanity Fair since and had a much different experience. It was quite lovely."