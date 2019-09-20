Hilary Duff Opens Up About Feeling Mom Guilt as She Battles 'Very Contagious' Strep Throat

Hilary Duff may be fighting off a bad illness, but her children still remain her top priority.

The actress, who recently announced she would be returning to star in the Lizzie McGuire reboot, opened up on her Instagram Stories on Friday about how she was battling a “very contagious” case of strep throat.

Though Duff, 31, said she felt terrible, she said her mom guilt was making her feel even worse because she is currently unable to spend time with her kids — son Luca Cruz, 7, and daughter Banks Violet, 10 months — as she recovers from the illness.

“I’m super sick — I think I have strep throat — and I’m in bed… I’m getting an IV to hopefully feel better,” Duff explained, before asking her followers, “As a parent, why does it feel so horrible to be sick? Like, the guilt of being in bed.”

“There’s obviously times when I’ve had to be with my kids all day long, sick and feeling horrible, with no help,” the mother of two continued. “But today, I have help and I should be resting and the guilt is crazy.”

“My head is spinning, and I feel like I should be doing a million things and being with my kids every minute when really I’m very contagious,” she added. “It’s just the hard part of being a parent. It sucks.”

