Hilary Duff is 'happy to be vaxxed' after coming down with COVID-19

DAILY POP -- Episode 191112 -- Pictured: (l-r) Hilary Duff stops by the Daily Pop set to chat about Lizzie McGuire: Younger -- (Photo by: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Hilary Duff is detailing the symptoms she’s experiencing while battling COVID-19.

The Younger alum, who gave birth to her third child in March, took to her Instagram Story to reveal she tested positive for COVID-19. On a photo of herself looking worse for wear while laying in bed, the “So Yesterday” singer wrote, “The delta...she’s a little bitch.” She went on to list her symptoms, which include a “bad headache,” “no taste or smell,” “sinus pressure,” and “brain fog.”

She concluded, “Happy to be vaxxed,” alongside a peace sign.

Though the vaccines still protect strongly against hospitalizations and death, so-called breakthrough infections , while still rare, have become more common as the highly infectious delta variant continues to circulate around the world.

Earlier this week, Duff was all smiles on the ‘gram as she posted a photo of herself and the cast of How I Met Your Father , a spin-off of How I Met Your Mother. In the new series, set to debut on Hulu , Duff portrays Sophie, a woman searching for love a la the original series’ Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor). The Lizzie McGuire star captioned the pic, “Who’s ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone's apartment.”

Back in May, the actress — who was set to star in a Lizzie McGuire reboot before it was scrapped due to creative differences — spoke to Entertainment Weekly about why she was excited to work on the show.

"There's great characters and I'm going to get to have another on-set family, another TV family," Duff said. "There's so much opportunity for love stories with this show because it's Sophie and then, three dudes. So it's going down that whole rabbit hole of like, well, which one was the father? And you get to like go through all of Sophie's young experiences of finding love and dating and what that's like in the modern world."