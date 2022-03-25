Hilary Duff Celebrates Daughter Mae's First Birthday — See the Adorable 'Cake Monster' in Action!

Hilary Duff Mae birthday

Hilary Duff/Instagram. Inset: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Hilary Duff is celebrating one year with her baby girl!

On Thursday, the Younger star, 34, shared a heartwarming post on Instagram in honor of daughter Mae's first birthday featuring some adorable pictures from the little girl's party.

"Happy ONE Mae Mae - This family loves you so much! What a fun/crazy/tiring year it has been! I truly enjoy you being my little barnacle…. your face, with those big eyes just amaze me …. It's especially cute and you know it!!" writes Duff.

"Only a matter of time until you will be keeping up with your sibs little darling and I am one grateful mama to bare witness to it all," she adds. "Happy birthday cake monster. I love you ♥️"

In the sweet pictures, Mae wears a gold party hat with the number one on it as she eats her rainbow cake. She is all smiles as she sticks her tiny hands into the frosting of the cake, which reads, "Mae Mae is One-derful"

Matthew Koma, 34, also paid tribute to his little girl on his Instagram, calling Mae the "best quarantine baby we could have ever asked for."

"Sorry about the time your nose turned yellow from too much butternut squash and for the times we let uncle mintz hold you. we love you so much it hurts 🧡," writes Koma, who also shares 3-year-old Banks with Duff.

Mae's special day comes just a few days after Duff's son Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, celebrated his 10th birthday.

"Oh my heart…10 years old! Luca Cruz what a gift you are to all that know you. I can't imagine how it's already been 10 years since I got to first hold you in my arms and meet your big blue eyes," Duff wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her son.

"This time with you has been something I can't even explain. It's my pleasure to watch you grow. To know your heart and be loved by you," she continued. "You are magic and I can't wait to see all the cool things you do and will teach me over the next 10 years. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GREATEST KID AROUND ♥️ I'm going to try and only cry a few times today 🥺🥺🥺"