Hilaria Baldwin speaks out for 1st time as Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charge: 'I don't feel so strong'

U.S. Us Weekly

Hilaria Baldwin is speaking out after news broke that Alec Baldwin will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. "It's been an emotional time for my family and I do so want to express to you how grateful I am for your support and your kindness and your reason," the 39-year-old said during the Sunday, January 29, episode of her "Witches Anonymous" podcast. "Quite honestly, without it, we would crumble. So thank you so much for being our rock right now because I don't feel so strong." Hilaria continued the episode by speaking with Dr. Hillary Goldsher about "parenting through challenging times" and balancing self-care with raising children. "Kids are sponges and certain conversations are not always age-appropriate; we cannot deny that they don't feel the energy and pick up on certain things in the family," the fitness enthusiast said, adding that she wants "everything to be sunshine and rainbows all the time" for her little ones but also hopes "to teach them to be resilient." Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Gregory Pace/Shutterstock The Massachusetts native reminded her listeners that it's important to see "humanity in other people" and have "understanding that they may be going through something as well" by "being kind, being patient and being good friends to as many people as we can." Hilaria and the 30 Rock alum — who tied the knot in June 2012 — share daughters Carmen, 9, and Lucia, 22 months, and sons Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, and Eduardo, 2. Alec is also the father of daughter Ireland Baldwin, 27, with ex-wife Kim Basinger. Hutchins was killed by a prop gun on the set of Rust in October 2021. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was injured as well. In addition to Alec, the film’s armorer who was in charge of weapons on the set, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, will face two counts of involuntary manslaughter. First assistant director, David Halls, has agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon. “After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew,” New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Carmack-Altwies said in a statement. “On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.” Alec has previously spoken out about the tragic incident. One day after Hutchins’ death, the Emmy winner broke his silence via Twitter. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” he wrote at the time. Halyna Hutchins James Gourley/Variety/Shutterstock Hutchins — who was originally from Ukraine — shared son Andros, 10, with husband Matt Hutchins. In February 2022, lawyers filed a wrongful death suit on behalf of Matt and Andros. An undisclosed settlement was reached that October. “We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed,” Matt said in a statement at the time, adding that he had "no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin).” Alec maintains that he did not fire the prop gun that killed Hutchins. “The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," he said during a December 2021 interview with ABC News. "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never. I have no idea [how a bullet got in there]. Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property." Gutierrez-Reed, for her part, has said she has “no idea” how live ammunition got into the weapon. "Safety is Hannah’s number one priority on set,” the armorer’s lawyers, Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence, said in a statement to Us Weekly in October 2021. “Ultimately this set would never have been compromised if live ammo were not introduced. Hannah has no idea where the live rounds came from. Hannah and the prop master gained control over the guns and she never witnessed anyone shoot live rounds with these guns and nor would she permit that. They were locked up every night and at lunch and there’s no way a single one of them was unaccounted for or being shot by crew members. Hannah still, to this day, has never had an accidental discharge."