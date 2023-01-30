Hilaria Baldwin speaks out for 1st time as Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charge: 'I don't feel so strong'

37
Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read
Hilaria Baldwin thanked fans for supporting her and Alec Baldwin through challenging times amid Rust criminal charges.
Hilaria Baldwin thanked fans for supporting her and Alec Baldwin through challenging times amid Rust criminal charges. (Photo: Reuters)

Hilaria Baldwin said it's an emotional time for her family as husband Alec Baldwin faces criminal charges for Halyna Hutchins's death on the set of Rust. On the latest episode of her podcast Witches Anonymous, Hilaria began by acknowledging the stress in her household and thanking fans for their support.

"It's been an emotional time for my family and I do so want to express to you how grateful I am for your support and your kindness and your reason," the yoga instructor shared. "Quite honestly, without it, we would crumble. So thank you so much for being our rock right now because I don't feel so strong."

Prosecutors announced Baldwin will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for Hutchins's death. He was holding the gun that discharged, striking and killing the cinematographer during rehearsals. Hilaria, who gave birth to the couple's seventh child together in September, said their family is feeling the stress of the looming trial.

"Kids are sponges and certain conversations are not always age-appropriate. We cannot deny that they don't feel the energy and pick up on certain things in the family and at home," she continued. Their children range in ages from 9 to four months. Hilaria spoke with psychologist Hillary Goldsher to discuss parenting through challenging times. "Parenting little people can be stressful regardless of added stress."

Sunday's episode marks Hilaria's first comments on the topic since it was revealed Baldwin could face jail time for the accident. She previously pleaded with paparazzi to stop following her and her family after prosecutors announced they will formally file charges.

"On a human level, you guys know I'm not gonna say anything to you. You know that," she told photographers. "So, please, leave my family in peace and let this all play out. OK? So let my kids come home and you stay away from them. Because they ask me, 'Mommy... what are these people doing?' And it's a very hard thing as a mom to try to explain. So please, go home, 'cause I'm not gonna say anything and Alec is not going to say anything."

Baldwin intends to fight the charges.

"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins's tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set," the actor's attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, told Yahoo Entertainment earlier this month. "He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Baldwin was charged along with Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was in charge of weapons on the set. Assistant director David Halls has agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon and will avoid jail time. Baldwin faces anywhere from zero to five years behind bars.

