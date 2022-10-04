Hilaria Baldwin Shares First Family Photo with All Seven of Her Children: 'Dream Team'

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Thomas attend the

Hilaria Baldwin is settling into life as a mom of seven.

On Monday, the author shared the first family photo since she and husband Alec Baldwin welcomed daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena on Sept. 22.

"Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins! What a Baldwinito dream team," she wrote, mentioning Alec's oldest daughter, on Instagram. "Ireland, you are missed and loved ✨."

The couple is parents to sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7, and daughters Ilaria, Maria Lucia Victoria, 18 months and Carmen Gabriela, 9 .

On Wednesday, in an open letter to her newborn daughter on Instagram alongside a video of the little girl, Hilaria shared that she wants her "to know how happy we are that you came into our lives."

"Our names mean 'happy,' and to share this connection with you feels like an honor to me," the yoga pro continued.

Speaking candidly about being "exhausted" while "trying to juggle this transition," Hilaria noted that she and Alec are "trying to be as good parents as possible to your siblings, trying to be as present and active as possible."

While admitting to the "hard balance" of doing it all while "trying to having compassion for my body that I just had a baby," Hilaria, 38, worried the balance is "one that I don't think I do very well."

"It pulls at my heart in such a painful way when I feel I'm not giving enough to all my children," she wrote.

In an Instagram Story on Sunday, Hilaria shared a photo breastfeeding Ilaria while Alec sat behind her, rubbing her shoulders as they watched TV together.

"I feed her, he massages my back. Feels fair, no?" she captioned the shot.