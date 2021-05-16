Hilaria Baldwin Says Son Edu Is Doing 'Better' After Allergic Reaction: 'We Had a Scary Experience'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maria Pasquini
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram Hilaria Baldwin and son Edu      

Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about a recent health scare with son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas.

On Saturday, the Mom Brain podcast co-host, 37, revealed that her 8-month-old son had an allergic reaction, which was a "first" for her.  

"We had a scary experience where Edu had an allergic reaction. I don't know to what yet, but it was one of those horrible moments a parent dreads," she wrote on Instagram. "My kids don't have allergies, so this was a first. Doesn't matter how many kids you have, there are always moments that shake us, as there is no way we can prepare."

Alongside the post, the mother of six also shared a photograph of herself holding her son in her arms while wearing a blue surgical mask.

"This was after he was better, the vomit on my clothes had dried, and my friend sent a pic to Alec (who is away working) to let him know it was going to be ok," she wrote, referring to husband Alec Baldwin. "I'm grateful to you, doctors and nurses and other healthcare professionals. I won't mention your names here, but you know who you are, and I hope how much my heart is connected to your care and kindness."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin Enjoys Mother's Day with Her 6 Kids, Tells Husband Alec 'Thanks for Making Me a Mama'

As for what she learned from the experience, Hilaria shared that "expediency in this situation is key." 

"Don't wait to see if it gets better. If you find yourself in this situation—just go and reach for help," she added. "I love you my baby boy💕mama loves you so."

On Sunday morning, she shared an update on how Edu is feeling, writing that he's doing "better today." 

"Thank you for the sweet wishes and wisdom from your own experiences you have shared with me," she added alongside a video of her son smiling alongside sister María Lucía Victoria

Hilaria shares six kids with her husband, including daughters Lucía, whom she recently welcomed via surrogate, and Carmen Gabriela, 7½, as well as sons Edu, Romeo Alejandro David, 2½, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5½.

RELATED VIDEO: Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Newborn's Full Name, Thanks 'Special Angels' Who Brought Her into World

Last month, Hilaria also revealed that her daughter Carmen had experienced a minor household injury, which the mom of six was able to turn into a teachable moment about bravery.

"So Carmen got a staple in her finger today and we had to go to the dr to get it out," she wrote on social media. "She went into shock and her mind really separated from her body."

"After the staple was taken out, she started to return to herself again. We were talking about how the mind does funny things when we get hurt, and it's to protect us — but then we need to make a connection again," she continued.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram Hilaria Baldwin and family     

Afterwards, Hilaria told her daughter "how brave she was," which Carmen didn't immediately understand.  

"She said, I wasn't brave, I was crying a bit," she recalled. "I told her that being brave doesn't mean you don't cry, it means you asked for help and you put one foot in front of the other and kept on ... bravery doesn't mean you can't show emotions."

"I want to normalize for them that being brave is allowing yourself to feel and show what you want to show," she added. 

Recommended Stories

  • Hilaria Baldwin shares 'scary experience' of baby son suffering an allergic reaction

    "It was one of those horrible moments a parent dreads."

  • Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Enjoy Their 'First Family Dinner Adventure' with Baby Grace

    Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell welcomed their baby girl on March 25

  • Two-month-old baby pulled alone from rubble as family of ten killed in Gaza airstrike

    A two-month old baby was the only survivor as ten members of one Palestinian family were among at least a dozen people killed by renewed Israeli air strikes on the besieged Palestinian enclave early on Saturday, with Hamas militants responding with rocket fire into Israel for a fifth night. The infant boy was reportedly pulled from the rubble of a four-storey building in Al-Shati refugee camp in Western Gaza, one of the most densely populated areas of the built up coastal strip. Residents said the building was hit by an Israeli air strike without warning, killing at least 10 members of the Abu Hutub family, with more people still reported missing .

  • Sarah Hyland Says She 'Can't Wait to Finally Marry' Fiancé Wells Adams in Loving Birthday Tribute

    "It's the love of my life's birthday!!!!" Sarah Hyland wrote

  • Justin Timberlake and His Son Silas's Disney World Trip Took Them to a Galaxy Far, Far Away

    Justin Timberlake and his 6-year-old son Silas are Jedi in training. On May 15, the "Other Side" singer shared photos from a recent trip to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Walt Disney World with his oldest child on Instagram.

  • What To Do If You’re A Vaccinated Parent With Unvaccinated Kids

    On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made an announcement that many Americans have been looking forward to since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic: people who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a mask outside, and even indoors, in the majority of settings. But for parents of small children for whom there is no approved vaccination, the announcement brought on more questions than a sense of overwhelming relief. While the Pfizer vaccine was recently approved for children ages 12 to 15, vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 won’t be available until late this year, according to The New York Times. And for babies 6 months and older, toddlers, and preschoolers, not until early 2022, per the same report. As a mother to two children, ages 6 and 2, my immediate thought after learning I could put my mask in my pocket was: Well, what about my kids? Since my sons cannot get vaccinated yet, they still fall under previous mask guidelines. How will they feel seeing their parents walk around outside, or even indoors, without a mask while they wear theirs? “This has been so detrimental to the primary caregivers,” Moraya Seeger DeGeare, MA, LMFT, a licensed marriage and family therapist and an anti-racism consultant, tells Refinery29. “The anxiety that I have heard from parents is something that, as a therapist, I have never experienced. And the self-doubt.” While the decision will ultimately rest with parents, co-parents, and caregivers, there are some factors those with unvaccinated children should consider when deciding how to move forward in a safe and healthy way. If you’re co-parenting, both parents should get on the same page. “The biggest thing that we’re teaching our kids right now is that we have values for our family and the rest of the world might have different values,” DeGeare says. “So it’s important for parents to be on the same page because this is already so confusing for kids.” DeGeare says that not only is it important for parents to present a united front to their children as guidelines evolve and things change in the era of COVID, but in general, it allows kids to better find their footing in social settings where their parents may not be around to help guide them. “They can make a voice in those nuanced situations because there are going to be moments — even though we feel like we’re around our kids all the time right now — as the world opens up more that they’re actually going to need to actively, in the moment know what to do,” DeGeare says. As a family, discuss your boundaries and personal feelings about specific situations. Once you have established what works for you as a family to stay safe, specific scenarios will likely be easier to navigate. Familiarize yourself with the facts and talk to your kids. You don’t have to tell your kids all the nitty-gritty numbers, but let them know: because you’re vaccinated, it’s very unlikely that you’ll contract COVID-19, and even unlikelier that you’d pass it on to them — so it’s safe for you to be in CDC-approved situations without a mask on, even though they’re not yet vaccinated. “Transmission is so low and the risk of children contracting and getting severe disease so low, that donning the mask would make a minimal difference [when trying to keep COVID-19 from coming into your home],” Dr. Chelsea D. Johnson, MD, FAAP, Associate Lead of Pediatrics at K Health, tells Refinery29. “If unmasked, however, there still remains the chance, albeit small, that [kids] can transmit the disease to another,” Dr. David Shafran MD, Head of Pediatrics at K Health says. That’s why, according to The New York Times, those with immunocompromised or high-risk children should consult with a medical professional in case they need to modify wearing masks or spending time indoors. DeGeare says communication is key. While the CDC has advised fully vaccinated people that it is safe to not wear a mask outside and indoors in most settings, parents like myself are unsure how their unvaccinated children will react to their parents suddenly shedding their masks. This abrupt change could be confusing, especially to younger children who have adapted to wearing masks outside and in social settings, and perhaps even frightening. It’s also important for you to emphasize that they should keep wearing their masks. “Explain, not in a way that is going to create panic, that ‘You’re not vaccinated. You do not have this layer of protection. And as much as maybe we haven’t seen as many kids get sick, it’s really important to keep you safe,'” DeGeare suggests. She also says that it may be helpful to be willing to slip on your mask when not strictly necessary if you feel like it would be beneficial for your kids. “If it’s important for your kid to be wearing a mask and they’re having an issue, then why not just put your mask back on?” she asks. “Words are great, but we have to do so much modeling for our kids. So if there’s tension there, then we as adults can just put our masks back on.” You don’t have to make a drastic change right now. Like many Americans, parents feel a sense of urgency in returning to “normal” as quickly as possible, especially given the near-constant discussions surrounding the trauma, anxiety, and other mental health ramifications the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our children. But DeGeare says that there is no rush — if you don’t want to make a change to the safety precautions you have had in place for your family right this minute: don’t. “The first thing to remember is there’s actually no urgency,” she explains. “We do not have to make these abrupt changes for our kids because that actually can be a little bit more confusing.” So if you’re feeling confused or anxious around the new guidelines and are unsure of what to do, DeGeare suggests simply taking a beat and continuing to rely on your current safety precautions as guidelines continue to evolve and things become more clear. It’s also perfectly OK to not know what to do. If you feel adrift among these new guidelines: you’re not alone. The best you can do, according to DeGeare, is trust your instincts, consult the experts and recommendations from health officials, and continue to discuss you and your family’s comfort level regarding everyone’s overall health, risk factors, and specific social situations. “I like to remind parents that no one really has all the answers here. If anything, we need a government that’s just a whole bunch of moms. The CDC guidelines show that parents aren’t really a priority here, and no one is actively thinking about the stress of parents,” DeGeare says. “But before this pandemic, you were a great parent and you probably had doubts then,” she continues. “So remind yourself that you’re doing the same now.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Fully Vaccinated? You Can Ditch The MasksThe Post-Mask Anxiety Is Very RealHere's How To Manage Your Vaccine Side Effects

  • Teresa Giudice Celebrates Her 49th Birthday with a Dazzling 3-Tier Cake

    Teresa Giudice is turning 49 on May 18, but she’s kicking off the festivities a little early. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member recently celebrated her upcoming birthday by slicing into a stunning three-tier cake. Teresa took to Instagram to share a peek at the lavish dessert she got in honor of her special day. As captured in a series of Instagram Stories posted on May 14, the mother of four feted the occasion with an incredible bedazzled red cake. The towering, multi-tier confection featured three levels, each emblazoned with the word “Love” and bordered with sparkling rhinestone bands. Full Episodes Catch Up on RHONJ Season 11 in the Free Bravo App! The beautifully adorned cake was also topped with edible silver roses and placed on a white stand with the message “Happy Birthday Teresa” spelled out in matching silver lettering. “I love my birthday cake,” Teresa can be heard saying in the clip, showcasing the cake both in its entirety and sliced. Photo: Teresa Giudice/Instagram Photo: Teresa Giudice/Instagram This isn’t the only special dessert that Teresa got for her birthday this year. Earlier this month, her boyfriend, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, gifted her with another elaborate birthday cake designed to look like a globe.

  • New survey finds that majority of parents support school re-openings this fall

    A new survey finds that parents feel more comfortable with in-person learning than they did last year.

  • Amy Adams' Daughter Aviana Is All Grown Up in Rare Birthday Tribute Photo

    Amy Adams' husband Darren Le Gallo shared a rare pic of their daughter Aviana for her 11th birthday. See his sweet tribute.

  • Sadie Robertson Cradles Newborn Daughter Honey as She Leaves the Hospital: 'My Family'

    Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson and husband Christian Huff welcomed daughter Honey James on Tuesday

  • Box Office: Angelina Jolie’s ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ DOA as ‘Spiral’ Claims No. 1

    Angelina Jolie’s survival action thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead” didn’t do much to revive the North American box office. The Warner Bros. film, which debuted simultaneously on the streaming service HBO Max, took in a paltry $2.8 million in its opening weekend. The movie’s hybrid release on HBO Max likely isn’t the reason “Those […]

  • There's a Key Piece About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Love Story Many People Don't Know

    Kate took a huge risk in the very beginning.

  • Seeking Sister Wife 's Dimitri Snowden Files for Divorce from Wife Christeline Peterson

    The filing comes after Christeline Peterson accused her husband of domestic violence

  • 'What if it was your kid?': Parents of young children feel forgotten as CDC loosens mask restrictions

    The new CDC guidelines have been “hard and confusing” for parents already fatigued by months of difficult decisions, says one expert.

  • Courtney Love Slams Pam & Tommy Miniseries and Star Lily James

    Find out what Courtney Love thinks about the upcoming Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy, which is about her friend Pamela Anderson's marriage to Tommy Lee and their sex tape scandal.

  • If you bought this delicious dessert, throw it out and get your money back

    As far as dessert products go, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more iconic brand than Sara Lee. For decades now, the Illinois-based company has been churning out varied types of ice cream, cakes, pies, crumbles, and brownies to the delight of millions across the country. With that said, Sara Lee earlier this week issued a recall for certain Sara Lee, Chef Pierre, and Devonshire pecan pies. The recall stems from the fact that the pies likely contain peanuts but don't indicate this fact on the list of ingredients. The impacted products were available nationwide and were produced between March 4 and April 1 of 2021. Notably, there have been no reported injuries or illnesses resulting from the labeling error. If you have a mislabeled box in your pantry, you're naturally eligible to get a refund if you so choose. The FDA recall post -- which includes photos of the impacted products -- reads as follows: Sara Lee Frozen Bakery announced today the recall of specific lots of select Sara Lee, Chef Pierre and Devonshire pecan pies produced between March 4 and April 1, 2021, because the product may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. Product was distributed nationwide through food service distributors. Recalled product details are as follows and consumers who believe they have purchased recalled lot codes are urged to confirm the lot code with the place of purchase. Sara Lee Individually Wrapped 4-ounce Pecan Pie slices, 24-count case SKU #5117 produced on March 5, 2021, marked with lot code #C050641C and carrying unit UPC 032100051118. Individual pie slices have a printed lot code on the top of the package. Sara Lee Individually Wrapped 4-ounce Pecan Pie slices, 48-count case SKU #7144 produced on March 4 and March 11, 2021, marked with lot codes #C050631C and #C050701C and carrying unit UPC 032100051118. Individual pie slices have a printed lot code on the top of the package. Chef Pierre 10” Pre-Baked Southern Pecan Pie 36-ounce, case SKU #9273 produced on March 4, 2021, marked with lot code #C040631C and carrying unit UPC 032100092739. Chef Pierre 10” Pre-Baked 10-Slice Pecan Pie 36-ounce, case SKU #9375 produced on April 1, 2021, marked with lot code #C050911C and carrying unit UPC 032100093750. Devonshire Bake Shop 10” Pre-Baked Southern Style Pecan Pie 36-ounce, case SKU #8994 produced on April 1, 2021, marked with lot code #C040911C and carrying unit UPC 758108399877. There have been no reports of illness or injury to date. This recall has been initiated due to the unintentional cross-contamination of raw pecans in shells with residual peanuts during agricultural transport and storage of pecans by a supplier. Immediate steps were taken to prevent recurrence. Sara Lee Frozen Bakery is conducting this recall with the full knowledge and cooperation of the US Food and Drug Administration. Sara Lee adds that the company has already contacted distributors to destroy any boxes they still have in their possession. Any questions about the recall can be directed towards the company via email at SaraLeeFrozenBakery@casupport.com or via phone at 1-800-323-7117 between 10 am to 6 pm EST Monday through Friday.

  • 'This Is Us' is ending — how Mandy Moore, show's creator are reacting

    NBC officially announced Friday that the beloved family drama will end with its sixth season.

  • Jennifer Lopez Teases New Music as She Posts Return to Recording Studio: 'Sexy Summer Fun Coming'

    Jennifer Lopez shared some exciting news with fans about new music on the way

  • Letting Go Is Hard When Your Child Can’t Wait To Be On His Own

    Letting go with my younger son is harder. He truly seems to revel in his independence.

  • Jennifer Lawrence Reacts to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Rumored Reconciliation

    The actress happened to be taping 'The B**ch Bible' podcast when photos surfaced of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck together.