Hilaria Baldwin Is Pregnant, Expecting Seventh Baby with Husband Alec Baldwin

The Baldwin bunch is growing!

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their seventh baby together, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

"We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team," Hilaria and Alec tell PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."

"Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!" they added.

Hilaria, 38, shared the exciting news in an Instagram post Tuesday, where she posted a video of herself and Alec, 63, playing with their six children: daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3½, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months.

Alec is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

In the clip, Hilaria sits on the floor while Alec kneels beside her and their children smile for the camera.

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall 💛," Hilaria captioned the clip.

"We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise. I'm sharing with you the moment we told the kids — as you can see, they are super excited!" she continued.

"Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times," Hilaria wrote. "I've missed you during my break from social media…I'm back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call 'life.' Our love to you and your loved ones ❤️."

Hilaria's pregnancy news comes after she suffered a miscarriage and a pregnancy loss in 2019. The mom-of-six marked National Rainbow Baby Day on Instagram in August 2021 with a message about her two youngest children, María and Edu.

"When I lost my babies in 2019, I will always remember thinking my tears would never stop. I will always be sad, they still flow from time to time, and I hold this sadness written permanently in the pages of my life's book," she wrote at the time. "I also welcome and rejoice in my two rainbow babies, feeling that I am such a lucky mama."

"We open and heal out loud not only for ourselves, but to let our sisters know that they are not alone," she continued. "My mantra was: I'm not ok, but I want to be ok. This hurts, I want to process, I'll allow myself to vent the pain, and I want to see the beauty in life again."