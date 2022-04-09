Hilaria Baldwin Poses Upside Down with Sons Rafael and Romeo for Pregnant Yoga: 'Lucky Mama'

Hilaria Poses Upside Down With Sons Rafael and Romeo for Yoga While Pregnant

Hilaria Baldwin is having fun with her growing family.

The soon-to-be mom of seven shared a photo of her practicing a yoga pose upside down alongside her sons Rafael and Romeo on Friday.

"Don't know which is my fav part of this: little yogi Raf, my future yoga human inside my pregnant belly, or wild Romeo 🤣…you know what? All of it…I feel like a lucky mama 💛," Baldwin, 38, captioned the Instagram photo.

The new post comes after Baldwin announced she and husband Alec Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together last month.

"We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team," the couple told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."

"Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!" they added.

Alec and Hilaria share six children together: daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3½, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months.

Hilaria went on to share the news on their upcoming bundle of joy on Instagram with a family photo.

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall 💛," Hilaria wrote to her followers.

"We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise. I'm sharing with you the moment we told the kids — as you can see, they are super excited!" she continued.

While the family is excited about the new baby, Hilaria said she's withholding the baby's sex for a couple of reasons.

"1. I lost a baby at 4 months in 2019 (maybe some of you remember). I think about her daily and understand that motherhood has its beauty and its darkness," Hilaria informed her followers. "But I will wait until I'm past the point when I lost my daughter."

"2. Many of you know how connected I am to the LGBTQIA+ community and I am talking with a few close confidants on how I can be thoughtful and inclusive on helping to curate a more gender inclusive world," she added.