Hiker with 'Extensive Background in Survival' Disappears After Summiting Colorado Mountain

Ian O'Brien, 28, was last seen by a group of hikers looking disoriented on Sunday and is likely without his epilepsy medicine, family members say

The family of a hiker who has been missing in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains for days says their loved one has epilepsy and may be without his medication.

Ian O’Brien, 28, was last heard from after summiting Hesperus Mountain, northeast of Durango, at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to Fox affiliate KDVR-TV.

The experienced outdoorsman, who lives in Page, Ariz., texted his girlfriend from the summit, family members said.

But shortly afterwards, the family lost contact with him, despite O’Brien having a “fully charged phone” and a Garmin inReach satellite device, they told the news station.

“Ian has an extensive background in survival in the wilderness. That’s if anyone could survive in the wilderness, it would be him, like 100% by himself,” O’Brien’s sister, Molly O’Brien, told KDVR. “But the added component of not having his medication means that he’s likely having multiple seizures and being postictal (a post-seizure state) while in the woods and could be in a lot of danger right now.”

By Saturday night, the family had filed a missing persons report with the Cortez Police Department, the station reported.

Since then, multiple search agencies have been involved in locating O’Brien, Montezuma County Sheriff Steve Nowlin told the Arizona Republic.

"The U.S. Air Force Blackhawk helicopter has been searching since that time as well as Division of Fire aircraft, and a second helicopter team is en route," Nowlin told the newspaper. "Other technical equipment is also being used and the LaPlata SAR Team is also assisting us."

As of Tuesday afternoon, there was no trace of O’Brien, Nowlin said.

The Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for an update about the search and rescue operation.

O’Brien was spotted by a group of hikers Sunday evening, where he looked disoriented and was not carrying his backpack nor his GPS equipment, according to the Arizona Republic.

Twelve agencies are currently searching for O’Brien, The Journal reported.

O’Brien stands 6-foot-4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray tank top, black shorts, tennis shoes, and may have had a long-sleeved hiking shirt on, per the outlet.



