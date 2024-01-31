Highly Anticipated Films Set To Be Released In 2024

Business TechCrunch

Google has today said its cloud region in South Africa is operational, coming a year after the tech giant picked Johannesburg as its first site in Africa. Cloud regions allow users to deploy cloud resources from specific geographic locations or closer to customers, and gives them access to several services including cloud storage, compute engine and key management systems. Google says the Johannesburg region will play an important role in providing the resources that businesses “need to scale, innovate and compete in the global marketplace.”