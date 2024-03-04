What is the highest grossing movie of all time? This film broke the box-office record.
Films can make millions or even billions at the box office, but have you ever wondered which is the highest grossing movie of all time?
Films can make millions or even billions at the box office, but have you ever wondered which is the highest grossing movie of all time?
There's a reason why Hollywood relies so heavily on sequels — it shows them the money.
The EU has fined Apple €1.8 billion in response to a years-long investigation into the company's App Store practices. The Commission found Apple banned app developers from sharing information that might cost Apple money or users.
The stories you need to start your day: Texas wildfires spread, Clark breaks all-time NCAA record and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Qatar unveiled its startup investment program at the recent Web Summit through its development bank. The program aims to attract seed and growth-stage tech companies seeking to establish or expand operations within the country. TechCrunch has learned that the program, known as the “Startup Qatar Investment Program,” is backed by a Qatar Development Bank (QDB)-managed $100 million fund.
Lights, camera, Oscars! it's finally time for the 2024 Academy Awards.
With markets entering another week at record highs, updates on the labor market and a testimony from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will greet investors.
Wagely, a fintech out of Indonesia, made a name for itself with earned wage access: a way for workers in Southeast Asian countries to get advances on their salaries without resorting to higher-interest loans. The news is especially notable given the funding crash that startups in Indonesia have faced in the last couple of years, underscoring how developing countries have been hit even harder than developed markets in in the current bear market for technology. Indonesia's Financial Services Authority in January said that Indonesian startup funding was down 87% in 2023 compared to a year before, down to $400 million from $3.3 billion.
The fifth-ranked Hokies lost their best player to an apparent leg injury in Sunday's season finale against Virginia.
Clark broke the record with a free throw against Ohio State.
Lee, Gloria Vanderbilt and more: Here's the skinny on saving up to 75%.