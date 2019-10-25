HGTV's Rock the Block Stars Reveal Their Thoughts on Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Dating

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel officially have the seal of approval from his fellow HGTV stars!

During a recent appearance on PEOPLE Now, the Rock the Block cast — which comprises of Windy City Rehab’s Alison Victoria, Hidden Potential’s Jasmine Roth, Restored by the Fords’ Leanne Ford, and Good Bones’ Mina Starsiak Hawk — revealed what they thought about Scott and Deschanel’s new romance.

The women were quick to gush about the pairing, especially since Roth, Ford, and Hawk, 31, are friendly with Scott following their time as renovators on HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation. (Scott’s twin brother Drew also appears on Rock the Block as a judge.)

“It made sense, and it’s cute ’cause I love her in She & Him band!” Ford, 37, told PEOPLE, referencing Deschanel’s musical group with Matthew Ward, whom she’s been performing with since 2006.

“She’s cooler than — no, I’m just kidding. She’s equally as cool as Jonathan,” Ford added. “I liked that couple, I thought that was so fun!”

“It’s a good match,” Victoria, 37, chimed in, as Ford agreed with her comment and called the couple “a cute match.”

“I think he’s gonna be excited cause he’s kinda been the third wheel for a little while,” Roth, 35, explained. “And he’s ready to have his moment. Jonathan, that is.”

In September, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Deschanel, 39, and Scott, 41, were dating after they were seen walking hand in hand in Silver Lake, California, one week after the 500 Days of Summer star announced her split from husband Jacob Pechenik.

Later that month, the two were spotted sharing several sweet smooches while seated front row during a taping of Dancing with the Stars.

They have since made their relationship Instagram official after going on a double date with Drew and his wife, Linda Phan, to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.

Before that, Scott would often show his new girl some social media love with double taps on her pictures and flirtatious comments.

