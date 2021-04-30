HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier reveal they 'had a lot of hard moments' filming 'Home Town Takeover'

Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·4 min read
HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier&#39;s new show is called
HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier's new show is called "Home Town Takeover." (Photo: HGTV)

Ben and Erin Napier, stars of HGTV's Home Town, were deeply affected by their latest renovation project — make that projects. They used their expertise in 12 major makeovers of homes, businesses and public spaces in the town of Wetumpka, Ala., which was chosen from more than 5,000 others.

The result is their new, six-episode series, Hometown Takeover, premiering Sunday, which shows just how much they accomplished in four months away from their actual hometown of Laurel, Miss.

"I keep remembering the very last scene that we filmed," Erin tells Yahoo Entertainment. "They just wanted something simple. Us getting in Ben’s old truck and driving off..."

Ben adds, “And that was it.”

It was emotional for the Napiers, because it meant leaving the place their family had made their temporary home for four months of working and filming last fall. The two are the parents of 3-year-old Helen, and they're expecting their second child any time.

"I just started thinking about, like, all these people that cared for us and took care of us when we’re so far from home. We had a lot of hard moments while we were filming in Wetumpka," Erin says. "Our little girl broke her leg. I was really, you know, not feeling great and the pregnancy, and there was a handful of people who knew that I was pregnant there and they just loved us and they took care of us. They brought us food. They helped us, you know, we needed a doctor. We didn’t know who to call. They stepped up and stood in the gap where we really needed people. I was thinking of all those things as we’re filming this scene about just, get it the truck and drive away, and I started crying.”

She wasn't alone.

"Then I started crying," Ben says.

In fact, the Napiers have kept in touch with people they met in Alabama.

"Yeah," Ben explains, "some of those people have come and visited us here since we wrapped filming there, and they’ve met with, you know, locals here."

The idea is to not only hang out with their new friends, Ben and Erin, but to connect with people in Laurel about the best ways to continue moving toward their goal of making their town thrive. 

The show captures the Napiers setting them up for success. For instance, the audience sees Ben and Erin working with Tabatha, the owner of a local boutique, the Tapp 18, who was in search of some help to modernize her store.

The Tapp 18 is pictured before it was made over on HGTV&#39;s
The Tapp 18 is pictured before it was made over on HGTV's "Home Town Takeover." (Photo: HGTV)
Here&#39;s what the Tapp 18 looked like after Ben and Erin Napier worked their magic. (Photo: HGTV)
Here's what the Tapp 18 looked like after Ben and Erin Napier worked their magic. (Photo: HGTV)

"It's not her job to know how to make a store pretty," Erin says. It's Tabatha's job to "sell pretty clothes. Those are two different things, and so that's something we could help with was merchandising, helping her tell the story of her store and its brand in a way that was more true to who is. And she wanted her store to feel sophisticated and modern and like a boutique you might find in New York City... And so that was our job, to take her wishes and her dreams for this store and to make it real."

They note that, in the case of retail, appearances matter. They're part of the shopping experience. 

As Ben puts it, an online experience can — and definitely did in 2020 — come after that initial interaction, but the in-person connection is preferable anytime it's possible. 

"Like with our stores, we want people to come in and shop our candles or, you know, buy a cutting board," he says of Laurel Mercantile Co. and Scotsman General Store and Woodshop. "And then when they go home and they think back, 'My gosh that was such a great store. I loved that candle. I'm gonna buy one for my aunt or for my sister and they'll go online and they can order it. And so, yeah, you don't get that from a big-box store or from an online shopping experience."

The Napiers had plenty of memorable experiences with the people of Wetumpka.

"They would say that they needed our help to make their town shine again," Erin says, "but we needed them to survive the experience of being away from home and doing this hard work."

Home Town Takeover premieres Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. Episodes will be available to stream on Discovery+.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Ben and Erin Napier Team Up With Shania Twain for ‘Home Town Takeover’ (Exclusive)

    ET spoke with the stars of 'Home Town Takeover' ahead of its May 2 premiere on HGTV and Discovery+.

  • Fans Are Swooning Over the Sweet Surprise Ben Napier Gave to Erin After the Season Finale

    You're going to want to see this! 😍

  • Disney Wish, the new ship from Disney Cruise Line, has 'Star Wars,' 'Frozen,' superheroes and more

    From dining experiences based on "Star Wars" and Marvel superheroes to a waterslide, the Disney Wish cruise ship is filled with unique experiences.

  • Erin Napier's Best Gals Throw Her a Diaper Shower with the Most Southern Casserole Tradition

    Napier's BFFs pulled off quite the surprise celebration.

  • The CW Pulls ‘Bulletproof’ From Streaming Services After Noel Clarke Misconduct Allegations

    Bulletproof, the British cop drama starring Noel Clarke, has been pulled from The CW’s streaming services after bombshell misconduct allegations against the actor. The youth-skewing broadcaster aired the first three seasons of the show, which was originally commissioned by Sky in the UK. The third season, set in South Africa and consisting of three episodes, […]

  • Joe Rogan Tries to Clarify Controversial Comments About COVID Vaccines

    Joe Rogan attempted to clear the air over his controversial statements suggesting that young people should not get vaccinated for COVID-19. In Thursday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” on Spotify, the hugely popular podcaster maintained that he is not an anti-vaxxer — and he admitted that it “makes sense” for even young, healthy people […]

  • Harvey Weinstein Faces Extradition to Los Angeles in One Month

    Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys are running out of ways to stall his extradition to Los Angeles to face 11 charges of rape and sexual assault. Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence at a maximum security prison near Buffalo, N.Y. His attorneys have sought to delay his extradition as long as possible, arguing that his treatment for […]

  • Drew Barrymore Says She's Never Lied About Her Age: 'I Don't Think I Could've Gotten Away with That'

    "I think today is my best day so far," Drew Barrymore said

  • Earthquake cluster reported off the Oregon coast — including a 5.4 magnitude shaker

    The National Weather Service said there is no tsunami danger.

  • Tom Brady Just Shared a Rare Post About Ex Bridget Moynahan

    Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady broke up in circumstances that wound up filling the pages of tabloids for much of the late 2000s. Toward the end of 2006, the couple split up after two years together. Brady reportedly quickly moved on to dating model Gisele Bündchen, and just two months into that new relationship, Moynahan learned she was pregnant with Brady's son. It wasn't easy, but almost 15 years later, the exes have stayed friendly—so friendly, in fact, that on April 28, Moynahan got a birthday shoutout on Instagram from Brady. The post included a sweet message and a photo of Moynahan with their son, Jack Moynahan. To see how Brady honored Moynahan on her 50th birthday, read on, and to see another update on some famous exes, Gwyneth Paltrow Just Made a Rare Comment About Dating Brad Pitt. Brady celebrated Moynahan's 50th birthday on his Instagram Story. In honor of Moynahan's 50th birthday, Brady posted a photo of her and their now-13-year-old son attending the 2018 U.S. Open. Across the top of the Instagram Story, Brady wished Moynahan a happy birthday and said, "We hope you have a GREAT day."To see what another sports star's child looks like now, find out how Dennis Rodman's 18-Year-Old Daughter Just Made Sports History Twice. Moynahan has said she's glad her son is "surrounded by love." Brady and Moynahan have a modern family. The football player also has two children, Benjamin Brady and Vivian Brady, with Bündchen, his wife of 11 years now. Moynahan is also remarried, having tied the knot with businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015.The families co-exist peacefully, Moynahan has said. "Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together, and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child but also loved our child as if he was their own," Moynahan told People in 2019. "I don't think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love."While she's happy with where the family is now, the media attention in the late 2000s changed Moynahan forever. In a 2019 interview with Build, Moynahan talked about how difficult her pregnancy was. "I had a public breakup and then I was pregnant and then I had a baby," she said (via Yahoo! Entertainment). "And those moments were kind of stolen from me by the paparazzi, the tabloids, whatever."She talked about how the situation made her "a bit reclusive" and has stayed with her today. "If I was going into a public space still or walking through the streets, sometimes I change my posture or hide a little bit because of that period of time, because of that attention that was unwanted," she said. "I'm still working through that and kind of shedding that now."To find out what another A-lister's offspring look like, See What Celine Dion's Twins Look Like Now. The journey to successful co-parenting wasn't easy for Brady, Moynahan, or Bündchen. In April 2020, Brady got candid about co-parenting with Moynahan during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. Brady said the beginning of his relationship with Bündchen "was an interesting time because we found out after that my ex-girlfriend was pregnant with my oldest son. We were forced into this very important thing in our lives at a new part of our relationship." However, he said that the experience ultimately helped the couple grow. "In a lot of ways, I found out a lot about Gisele through this experience, and she found out a lot about me dealing with a situation that was not a very easy one," said Brady. "It was hard for my wife and for my son's mom because she didn't envision that either."Bündchen has also been open about the experience of finding out that Brady was expecting a child within the first few months of their courtship. "Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day, the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down," Bündchen wrote in her 2018 memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.For more celebrity news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Moynahan continues to support Brady's career. Moynahan has been supportive of Brady's career over the years. In February, when Brady won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monyahan shared a celebratory Instagram post. "I am pretty sure I am not the only one from Patriots nation celebrating Buccaneers," she wrote beneath a photo of Brady. She added a handful of hashtags, including "so proud."To see what another power couple's child looks like now, See David Bowie and Iman's Daughter at 20.

  • Kim Kardashian Teases Blonde Locks and Bleached Eyebrows Before Going ‘Back to Dark'

    Kim Kardashian documented her photo shoot transformation from brunette to platinum blonde and back on Thursday

  • The Latest: Wash. state alters vaccine system as demand ebbs

    Washington state is changing the way it allocates coronavirus vaccine as demand for the shots declines in some places. Inslee said: “It is a terrible thing to think we would have vaccine to save people’s lives and not see it in people’s arms.” All state residents over age 16 have be eligible for a coronavirus vaccination since April 15.

  • BAFTA on Noel Clarke: ‘We Did Not Know About Any Allegations Relating to Noel Clarke’ Prior to Award Announcement

    BAFTA has said it was unaware of any sexual misconduct allegations against “Bulletproof” actor Noel Clarke before naming him as the recipient of its Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award in March. The org also claims it was in an “invidious” situation, and that it would have been “improper” to scrap the award based on […]

  • ‘90210’ Actress’ Message For Those Who Have Experienced Childhood Trauma: ‘There Is A Way Out Of This’

    Actress AnnaLynne McCord, known for her roles on 90210 and Nip/Tuck, bravely shares her diagnosis and battle with dissociative identity disorder (DID), formerly referred to as multiple personality disorder, on Wednesday’s episode of Dr. Phil. Joined by her doctor, the star reveals why she made the decision to share her journey, and how she healed. Hear her message for others who have experienced childhood trauma in the video above. And, hear how she says she plans to help children. This episode, "'90210' Star AnnaLynne McCord Reveals Dissociative Identity Disorder Diagnosis," airs Wednesday. Check local listings to see where you can tune in. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have a story in the news? WATCH: ‘I Feel Fully Integrated At This Stage,’ Says Actress AnnaLynne McCord After Revealing DID Diagnosis

  • Billy Porter Is Striking in Colorful Pleated Dress and 6-Inch Platforms for ‘Pose’ Premiere

    Billy Porter wore a fall '21 ensemble by Robert Wun.

  • “Absolutely, 100%, I Was A Boy”: Elliot Page Talks About Growing Up Trans

    Since coming out as trans late last year, Elliot Page has let the world in on his life in a big way. Overnight, he became one of the most visible people in the trans community and chose to use that platform not only to speak out about the “misinformation and lies” embedded in anti-trans legislation making its way through Congress but also to express the joy and creativity he has found in his life. “What has happened the most since coming out to people close to me is this massive explosion of creativity,” he told Vanity Fair in a recent interview, adding that he’d been collaborating with friends on screenplays and music. “I think of all the energy and time that was going towards feeling uncomfortable, constantly checking my body, just feeling unwell. And I’ve got a new ability to explore creatively and write, and just how much I’m reading — that’s been really amazing.” Page spoke with Thomas Page McBee, a trans journalist, and the two discussed their experiences as trans children. “When I was a little kid, absolutely, 100 percent, I was a boy,” said Page, adding that he used to write “fake love letters” and sign them as “Jason.” “I knew I was a boy when I was a toddler.” When he was told differently by others, Page says it never made sense with who he knew himself to be. “Now I’m finally getting myself back to feeling like who I am, and it’s so beautiful and extraordinary, and there’s a grief to it in a way.” McBee also went on to describe finding inspiration in trans youth today: “Younger people are just so much more imaginative about what gender can even mean.” Page responded, on the topic of connecting with trans people like McBee, saying that “you’re basically seeing your identity challenged constantly. It’s so much toxic dialogue and rhetoric, and complete denial of trans and gender-nonconforming people’s existence.” When asked how he’s balancing his newfound joy with the current increase in transphobic politics, Page said that his experience as a public figure has been focused on joy. “I think it’s about: How can I feel grateful for my joy, and embrace my joy, and allow myself to have that joy — but then put that joy and that love into action? How do I figure out a way to integrate those two feelings, in terms of being a public person?” Since coming out, Page has publicly spoken out against anti-trans legislation addressing the real cost of putting a person’s rights and agency into a political debate as well as the lies and misinformation embedded in the bills popping up in more and more states across the country. “Please don’t rely on news articles that frame this as a ‘trans debate’ or don’t even include perspectives of trans people,” Page urged readers of the interview. As Page reconnects with the way he saw himself as a child, he had one message for his past self: “I would tell them that they were 100% real. I would tell myself I was exactly who I saw myself as, and felt myself as, and knew myself as.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Elliot Page Should Embody Trans JoyNetflix Just Updated Elliot Page's TV CreditsHow Elliot Page's Coming Out Inspired Trans Joy

  • Green Lantern: Finn Wittrock to Star as Guy Gardner in HBO Max Series

    One Green Lantern down, roughly a half-dozen more to go. American Horror Story vet Finn Wittrock is set to star in HBO Max’s forthcoming Green Lantern series, which will depict the time-tripping adventures of a multitude of Lanterns. Wittrock will play the Guy Gardner iteration of the superhero, a hulking mass of masculinity, and, as rendered […]

  • Hoda Kotb Reveals Who Her Maid of Honor Will Be at Upcoming Wedding to Fiancé Joel Schiffman

    Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman planned to get married in November but postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Hoda Kotb Reveals Who Will Be the Maid of Honor at Her Wedding to Joel Schiffman

    Hoda Kotb is engaged to her longtime love Joel Schiffman. But who will be her maid of honor? Scroll on to find out.

  • Why Giants fans should be excited about Kadarius Toney

    Breaking down the New York Giants' selection of Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney in the 2021 NFL draft