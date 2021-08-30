HGTV star Carmeon Hamilton’s husband dies in motorcycle crash: 'Extraordinary loss'

Carmeon Hamilton is mourning the "extraordinary loss" of her husband, Marcus Hamilton.

The Design Star: Next Gen winner, 35, shared on social media that her husband of nearly a decade died Saturday from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident the day before.

"It is with deep sorrow and an eternally broken heart that I tell you that the love of my life, Marcus Hamilton, has passed away," the HGTV host wrote on social media. "I was alerted by [the Memphis Police Department] late last night that Marcus succumbed to his injuries from a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon."

The interior designer went on to say that while she is "no stranger to loss," Marcus's death "brings something beyond pain. Something I can’t describe. I’m now missing a major part of myself and that void seems to grow more and more every second."

Carmeon said she "can’t bring myself to figure out Davin's and my next step," referring to their son, who recently started seventh grade, "because there shouldn’t be a need for one. But in the midst of this immense pain came a wave of support from the community of people that we’ve worked so hard to build. They are the only reason I have the strength and ability to put these words in writing."

She thanked her followers for "being one of the best parts of our love story and loudly encouraging us to be the passionately flawed humans we were, living a life well lived. I only ask for grace and privacy as my family and I navigate this extraordinary loss."

Carmeon has long shared the ups and downs of their long love story in her blog and on social media. They dated for 15 years — and Sept. 10 would have their 10th wedding anniversary.

In May, she said meeting Marcus was "the absolute best thing that’s ever happened to me," and said she planned to "marry him all over again in a couple months," presumably in a vow renewal timed to their milestone anniversary.

Carmeon was named the winner of Design Star: Next Gen, inspired by HGTV Design Star, in March. She won $50,000 — and her own show on the network.