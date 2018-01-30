HGTV Pilot Star Arrested For Sexual Assault On 10-Year-Old Girl

Christopher Dionne, who starred in a one-shot HGTV pilot called Family Flip, has been arrested and charged with the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in November at his home in Old Lyme, Connecticut.

Dionne, 36, has been charged by Connecticut State Police with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child. The girl claimed he touched her inappropriately when she was sleeping at his house in November for a party and claimed he said something inappropriate during an incident a couple months earlier.

The unidentified victim’s mother contacted police on November 27. She claimed her daughter told her Dionne was touching her buttocks when she woke up in the middle of the night on his couch, according to state police, and then touched her chest and took a photo as he held her shirt up. He performed the alleged incidents twice, several hours apart. Two other children allegedly were sleeping in the same room when it happened.

The victim also told police that there was a similar incident in September, when Dionne asked the girl if she wanted to kiss his genitals, according to state police. It is unclear why the girl was at his house or what the relationship with the family is about.

For his part, Dionne admitted an encounter with the girl but rebuffed her when she started rubbing his stomach, telling her, “That’s big girl stuff,” according to state police.

Reports indicate Dionne was in Santa Monica filming the TV show House Rescue with his twin brother until December 22.

