Hey Puddin', Harley Quinn is getting her own TV show

Harley Quinn fans are going to be getting even more of the worst of the worst in their lives.

Not only is Margot Robbie breaking out the clown make up again for Suicide Squad 2. Not only is she attached to a Gotham City Sirens movie. Not only is she getting a Joker and Harley spin-off.

But now Harley is getting her own adult-oriented animated TV series too, made specifically for DC Entertainment's upcoming streaming service (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The streaming service has commissioned 26 half-hour episodes featuring both Harley and her BFF Poison Ivy, from a pilot script by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey of short-lived DC live-action comedy Powerless.

The series follows Harley Quinn as she breaks away from The Joker to define her own identity as the most successful crook in Gotham City. With Poison Ivy at her side, who can stop her?

Warner Bros' Digital Networks Group and their creative partners at DC Entertainment have apparently reached out to Robbie to lend her voice to the show, but there's not a deal in place quite yet.

This a full-circle move for Harley Quinn, who got her start in the beloved '90s Batman: The Animated Series before being integrated into the DC Comics Universe.

No premiere has been set just yet for Harley Quinn. However, we do know that the DC's digital streaming service is expected to launch at some point next year.

DC is clearly going all out to entice its fanbase with this content service, having previously commissioned a live-action Teen Titans series starring Pirates of the Caribbean's Brenton Thwaites as Nightwing.

Plus, the long-awaited third season of animated series Young Justice will also be premiering via the subscription service as well.

