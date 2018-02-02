'Hey Duggee' and 'The Stick Song': The inside story of the viral CBeebies hit driving parents crazy

On CBeebies at 7:40am on Thursday, 7 December 2017, a phenomenon was born.

As thousands of toddlers were settling down to their breakfasts, the BBC’s dedicated preschoolers’ channel aired the 31st episode of the second series of the animated show Hey Duggee. The episode was the inauspiciously titled ‘The Stick Badge’.

Little did those watching know they were about to witness CBeebies history, all because of a rave song about a stick.

Hey Duggee is about a giant dog who runs a Scouts-like group called the Squirrel Club. The Squirrels are a mixture of animals (Betty the octopus, Happy the crocodile, Roly the hippo, Tag the rhino, and Norrie a mouse), and in each episode they go on adventure to earn a new Squirrel Club badge – the Scarecrow badge, the Hiccup badge, the Spider badge et cetera.

‘The Stick Badge’ episode begins relatively normally. Duggee tasks the Squirrels with collecting sticks for a camp fire, but at around the halfway point into the 7-minute-long episode things take a turn for the weird when Roly finds a stick with eyes.

The stick, it transpires, can talk: his only word is “stick”.

Duggee (with help from narrator Alexander Armstrong) explains that it’s not a stick, but a stick insect, and this is when the show explodes into ‘The Stick Song’.

It’s a 60-seconds of rave-inspired lunacy, with the talking stick repeatedly barking “stick” in its high-pitched voice over woozy visuals and a thumping techno beat: It’s like Monty Python covering 2 Unlimited while hepped up on popping candy.

The song became an instant hit with toddlers and their parents who were able to endlessly rewatch it on iPlayer. Shaun Keaveny and Steve Lamacq have played it on 6 Music, Evan Davis ended Newsnight with it, the singalong version has been viewed on YouTube over a million times, and there was even an unsuccessful campaign to make it Christmas number one.

It’s a bona fide viral sensation, there are even now parodies popping up online, so we wanted to go to the source to learn how ‘The Stick Song’ came to be.

Here’s what we learned about CBeebies’ cult smash from Sander Jones at Studio AKA, the writer and animation director of Hey Duggee – ‘The Stick Badge’.

Yahoo: How would you describe Hey Duggee to someone who’s never seen it before?

Sander Jones: Duggee is a big friendly dog who runs the Squirrel Club, where a group of young kids go to play, have adventures and earn activity badges. It’s big bright and fun!

Who is the brainchild of Hey Duggee?

Grant Orchard. It’s all his fault. Grant had been directing commercials and short films (Love Sport, A Morning Stroll) at Studio AKA for a number of years. The studio asked him to pitch an idea for a children’s series and out popped Duggee.

How long has Hey Duggee been going, and how long have you worked on it for?

It’s been going for 4 or 5 years now, we’re just coming to the end of making the second series and ramping up for the third. I’ve been on the show from the start when Grant initially pitched the idea to Studio AKA. I worked on the pilot with him.

What is your specific role on the show?

I’m the animation director and I write some of the scripts. I also run a side line in “Woofs” [Duggee only talks in “woofs”].

When did you start working on the latest season? How do you decide on the badge/theme for each episode?

We started the second series around 2 years ago. We break a series up into quarters to make it a little more manageable, so we have little mini-series of 13. We have a long long list of badge ideas. Some already have a brief outline while others might just be one word. Those ones are always fun because you don’t know where it’s going to go yet. You wouldn’t have thought ‘The Whistling Badge’ would end up being about a hyperactive run away egg.

