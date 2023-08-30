Hexagon Project exhibit, workshops planned throughout September, kicking off on First Friday

Aug. 30—Celebrate art, environmental justice and the pursuit of interdependence that kicks off during September's First Friday Art Walk in downtown Scranton.

Every year, to celebrate Interdependence Month, the Interdependence Hexagon Project displays artwork submitted from area schools as well as from all over the world. About 2,000 hexagons were created illustrating this year's theme of environmental justice and other themes of interdependence.

The 2023 Interdependence Hexagon Project Exhibit XVII will be displayed at ArtWorks, 236 Penn Ave., Scranton, throughout the month of September. An opening reception will take place Friday from 5:30 to 9 p.m., featuring live music, light refreshments and the opportunity for guests to create their own hexagons.

The celebration of art continues throughout the month with environment-themed workshops by the Hexagon Project.

"Learn Conservation Advocacy 101" led by Emily Baldauff, the Mid Atlantic Organizer for Trout Unlimited, takes place Thursday, Sept. 7, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Vanessa White Fernandes will facilitate guided meditation with poetry honoring the Earth accompanied by Brenda Fernandes' ambient soundscapes during Poetry and Guided Meditation for Peace and Environmental Justice on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon. Chairs and a light continental breakfast will be provided. Attendees should bring a yoga mat.

The Hexagon Awards and Recognition Event for students, parents, teachers and the community takes place Sunday, Sept. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. Guests can view regional, national and international digital displays and take part in a silent auction and basket raffle.

Hexagon Project, the Greenhouse Project and beekeeper Orna Clum will host Bees and Interdependence Workshop on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. Children ages 8 and older can learn about bees and bee-keeping, make a hexagon hive on canvas, taste honey and engage in other interactive and educational activities. Hexagon hives will be displayed at the Greenhouse Project's Honeybee and Harvest Day on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Artistic director of Farm Arts Collective, Tannis Kowalchuk, will lead a Creative Theatre Workshop on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. that invites participants ages 18 and older to create performance material inspired by a story from their own life. No theater experience necessary.

"Telling of the Anthracite: Art and Environment" will be hosted by Philip Mosley, author of "Telling of the Anthracite: A Pennsylvania Posthistory," on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The event also includes a book signing by Mosley.

Hexagon Bead and Natural Materials Workshop for ages 13 and older takes place on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon. Sunday Olaniyi, a Nigerian-born artist who creates bead artworks on boards that bridge tradition of Yoruba culture and African proverbs and contemporary aesthetics, will lead the workshop.

All events take place at ArtWorks and are free, though registration is required. To register or for more information, visit eventbrite.com or The Interdependence Hexagon Project on Facebook.

