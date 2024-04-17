He's A WHAT?!? Stephen Miller Schooled For Truly Weird New Claim About Trump

Stephen Miller, a longtime henchman to Donald Trump, made a bold declaration about the former president’s role as a fashion “icon” during a Fox News interview on Tuesday night.

“The most stylish president and first lady in our lifetimes are Donald Trump and Melania Trump,” said Miller, who served as White House advisor under Trump and was chief architect of some of the then-president’s most extreme anti-immigration measures.

Miller was apparently outraged over a New York Times report on President Joe Biden’s “dapper” wardrobe.

“Donald Trump’s a style icon!” Miller said, his voice almost at a shout. “He changed American fashion in ‘The Apprentice.’ People spent the 10 next years trying to dress like Donald Trump.”

While Melania Trump was once a model, the former president isn’t known for his sartorial sense. He’s prone to wearing oversized suits. Ezra Lizio-Katzen, who owns a D.C. menswear boutique, told the Washington Post in 2019 that Trump wears his suits about two sizes too big.

Trump is also prone to wearing his neckties far too long.

Despite Miller’s claim, none of those style choices have become trendy. In fact, just about the only part of Trump’s fashion that’s caught on is the red hats that are now ubiquitous among his followers

Trump’s critics took to X with some fashion tips for Miller:

A 10-foot-long tie isn’t a fashion statement, it’s a punchline. https://t.co/3FVtPADPvG — MaTT FLaMMaBLe (@MaTTFLaMMaBLe) April 17, 2024

What a weird cult these people are in https://t.co/S3ATfm0vZO — Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) April 17, 2024

His ties are way too long. His suits look cheap and not in current style. What a creepy cult. — Jason Bell (@JBellSATX) April 17, 2024

The money must be really lucrative. Or their souls must be very cheap. I couldn’t say these lines with a straight face. https://t.co/onPDcUIbSO — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) April 17, 2024

It was never about the issues with these people. No, it is just straight up creepy cult worship.



Fox shouldn’t invite Miller back on if they want anyone to take them seriously. https://t.co/eHUiBLKOpm — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) April 17, 2024

I don’t see a lot of people walking around with orange paint on their faces and a bird’s nest sitting on their heads.



🙄 — CB— (@ConservBlue2020) April 17, 2024

Who would listen to evil Stephen "Goebbels" Miller?



He's the architect of probably the cruelest policy ever enacted by the US - separating children from their parents at the border - a stain on our country forever.



Stylish? What word comes to your mind seeing...this?



#Freshhttps://t.co/dWz5TmAfatpic.twitter.com/BVI7h7Q0oU — ☮️ What's So Radical... (@upton1144) April 17, 2024

The wrinkled baggy pants and the long red tie and lifts in his shoes? That fashion? https://t.co/zF0qF4yzNN — Laura👠Marlin (@GiGicmka) April 17, 2024

If style was a person Stephen Miller would be a pair of Crocs. — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔻𝕚𝕧𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@SundaeDivine) April 17, 2024