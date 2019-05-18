Hero dog saves baby buried alive in Thailand

A 6-year-old dog in northeastern Thailand is a being heralded a hero, after finding a newborn baby who had allegedly been buried alive by his mother.

On Wednesday, the dog, named Ping Pong, started obsessively barking and scratching at one area of the dirt on the farm where he lives. Ping Pong’s owner, Usa Nisaika, went to see what had caught his canine’s attention, and that’s when he saw the baby’s tiny leg poking out of the dirt. Nisaika, immediately began digging and just below the surface of the ground he found a 5 pound, 2 ounce baby boy. Nisaika rushed the baby to the hospital, where it was found he had no serious injuries.

The baby is thought to have been buried by his mother, a 15-year-old girl who buried the baby shortly after giving birth. “I don’t think it was long after his mother buried him before the dog found him,” case officer Panuvat Udkam told Channel News Asia. “After she delivered the baby by herself she buried it.”



“The baby is recovering and is healthy,” Governor Wichian Chantharanothai told the press, after visiting the baby in the hospital. “The parents of the mother have offered to take care of the baby when he leaves hospital but that has not been agreed yet.”

As for Ping Pong he is being revered as a hero. “I have had Ping Pong since he was born and he has always been very loyal and obedient,” Nisaika told The Mirror. “When he was younger a car hit him and his back leg was injured. He cannot use it but he still helps me when I’m herding cows.”

“He’s loved by the entire village,” Nisaika told local media. “It’s amazing he found the baby.”

Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.



