Here's What Zendaya Wore In Paris For The "Challengers" Premiere, And It's An Absolute Smash

It's official: Nobody promotes a new movie with fashion better than Zendaya.

Getty

When she's not shutting down red carpets at awards shows, she's probably promoting a new project in style.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Earlier this year, Zendaya went on a world press tour for the premieres of Dune: Part Two, and each appearance was a nod to the film and fashion history.

Marc Piasecki / WireImage

On Feb. 15, at the London premiere, Zendaya wore Manfred Thierry Mugler's legendary "fembot" design from the 1995 20th-anniversary fall/winter runway fashion show. And this was just one of the many looks.

Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images

She even brought her Dune 2 costar Timothée Chalamet into the fray with these matching Juun.J leather jumpsuits at the Seoul, South Korea premiere.

Chung Sung-jun / Getty Images

So, before the premiere of her new movie, Challengers, Zendaya's taste of what's in store during her appearance at the BNP Paribas Open in California had the fashion girlies, like me, screaming with anticipation.

Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

For context, in Luca Guadagnino's Challengers, Zendaya plays Tashi, a tennis prodigy turned coach who transforms her husband into a world champion set to play his ex-best friend and Tashi's ex-boyfriend in a tournament.

Orion

Then, on March 25, Zendaya kicked off the Challengers press tour at the Australian premiere in this green Loewe dress.

James Gourley / Getty Images

The dress featured a subtle silhouette of a tennis player readying to hit a ball on the bodice.

James Gourley / Getty Images

Next, in Paris, Zendaya stunned the red carpet with not one but three looks that speak to her and stylist Law Roach's sense of theme and nostalgia.

Monica Schipper / WireImage

In the first look of the Paris press tour at Maison de l'Amerique Latine, Zendaya wore an apple green checkerboard coat from the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2013 collection designed by Marc Jacobs.

Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

She paired the retro style with Bulgari jewelry and a white headband.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

During the Paris press conference at Hotel Crillon, she wore a matching tennis ball-green version of the satin shirt and pants designed for Louis Vuitton by Marc Jacobs from the 1999 archives.

Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

She paired the second sophisticated look with Bulgari jewelry as well.

Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

The third look from Paris at the UGC Normandie cinema was a custom Louis Vuitton dress with a defined bodice by Nicolas Ghesquiére and a low-rise leather belt that separated the sheer chiffon skirt.

Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

Of course, she complemented this look with Bulgari diamonds because the fashionista is consistent if anything.

Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

With the Challengers press tour still underway and the Met Gala around the corner, I can't wait to see what else Zendaya has planned for the red carpet.

/ ©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

Challengers hits theaters on April 26.