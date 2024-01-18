Here's How Wildly Different 60 Years Old Looks Like On 60 Different Celebrities Over The Past 60 Years

We had two major celebs turn 60 recently!

Skynesher / Getty Images
Skynesher / Getty Images

Brad Pitt turned 60 in December.

Brad Pitt
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

And Nicolas Cage turned 60 this past week.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Because this is what we do here, let's look at what celebrities looked like at 60...

1.Tom Cruise at 60:

In 2022.

In 2022.

China News Service / China News Service via Getty Images

2.Betty White at 60:

In 1982.

In 1982.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

3.Sean Connery at 60:

In 1990.

In 1990.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

4.Steve Carell at 60:

In 2022.

In 2022.

Momodu Mansaray / WireImage / Getty Imags

5.Katharine Hepburn at 60:

In 1967.

In 1967.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

6.Demi Moore at 60:

In 2023.

In 2023.

Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

7.Jim Carrey at 60:

In 2022.

In 2022.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

8.William Shatner at 60:

In 1991. 

In 1991.

Newsday Llc / Newsday RM via Getty Images

9.Robert De Niro at 60:

In 2003.

In 2003.

Pool Benainous / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

10.Meryl Streep at 60:

In 2009.

In 2009.

Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

11.Lucille Ball at 60:

In 1971.

In 1971.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

12.Jane Fonda at 60:

In 1997.

In 1997.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

13.Frank Sinatra at 60:

In 1975.

In 1975.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

14.Goldie Hawn at 60:

In 2005.

In 2005.

David Lodge / FilmMagic / Getty Images

15.Paula Abdul at 60:

In 2022.

In 2022.

Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

16.Denzel Washington at 60:

In 2014.

In 2014.

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

17.Julie Andrews at 60:

In 1995.

In 1995.

Jack Mitchell / Getty Images

18.Raquel Welch at 60:

In 1990.

In 1990.

Images Press / Getty Images

19.Ronald Reagan at 60:

In 1991.

In 1991.

Photoquest / Getty Images

20.Jon Bon Jovi at 60:

In 2022.

In 2022.

Sarah Stier / Getty Images

21.Jack Nicholson at 60:

In 1997.

In 1997.

Columbia Tristar / Getty Images

22.Bret Michaels at 60:

In 2023.

In 2023.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

23.Harrison Ford at 60:

In 2002.

In 2002.

Toni Anne Barson Archive / WireImage / Getty Images

24.Oprah at 60:

In 2014.

In 2014.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

25.Elizabeth Taylor at 60:

In 1992.

In 1992.

Sonia Moskowitz / Getty Images

26.Tom Selleck at 60:

In 2005.

In 2005.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

27.Conan O'Brien at 60:

Conan O'Brien

In 2023.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

28.John Stamos at 60:

John Stamos

In 2023.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

29.Julia Louis-Dreyfus at 60:

In 2021.

In 2021.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

30.George Clooney at 60:

In 2021.

In 2021.

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

31.Wesley Snipes at 60:

In 2022.

In 2022.

David Livingston / Getty Images

32.Weird Al at 60:

In 2020.

In 2020.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

33.Hugh Grant at 60:

In 2020.

In 2020.

Vera Anderson / WireImage / Getty Images

34.Rosie O'Donnell at 60:

In 2022.

In 2022.

Nbc / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

35.Martin Scorsese at 60:

In 2002.

In 2002.

Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

36.Madonna at 60:

In 2018.

In 2018.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

37.Donald Trump at 60:

In 2006.

In 2006.

James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

38.Joe Biden at 60:

In 2002.

In 2002.

Scott J. Ferrell / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

39.Brigitte Bardot at 60:

In 1994.

In 1994.

Chip Hires / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

40.Sophia Loren at 60:

In 1994.

In 1994.

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

41.Jennifer Coolidge at 60:

In 2021.

In 2021.

Alexi J. Rosenfeld / WireImage / Getty Images

42.Tommy Lee at 60:

In 2023.

In 2023.

Helle Arensbak / Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

43.Vanessa Williams at 60:

Vanessa Williams

In 2023.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

44.Cher at 60:

In 2006.

In 2006.

Toni Anne Barson Archive / WireImage / Getty Images

45.Dolly Parton at 60:

In 2006.

In 2006.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

46.Paul Newman at 60:

In 1985.

In 1985.

Brownie Harris / Getty Images

47.Mary Tyler Moore at 60:

In 1996.

In 1996.

Mitchell Gerber / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

48.Joan Rivers at 60:

In 1993.

In 1993.

Images Press / Getty Images

49.Audrey Hepburn at 60:

In 1989.

In 1989.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

50.Michael Jordan at 60:

In 2023.

In 2023.

Kent Smith / NBAE via Getty Images

51.Lisa Kudrow at 60:

In 2023.

In 2023.

Andrew J Cunningham / Getty Images

52.Clint Eastwood at 60:

In 1990.

In 1990.

Foc Kan / WireImage / Getty Images

53.Bill Gates at 60:

In 2015.

In 2015.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

54.Elon Musk at 60:

In 2021.

In 2021.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for TIME

55.Barack Obama at 60:

In 2021.

In 2021.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

56.Morgan Freeman at 60:

In 1997.

In 1997.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

57.Kris Jenner at 60:

In 2015.

In 2015.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

58.Whoopi Goldberg at 60:

In 2023.

In 2023.

Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

59.Jodie Foster at 60:

Jodie Foster

In 2023.

John Sciulli / Getty Images for The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

60.And lastly, Angela Bassett at 60:

In 2018.

In 2018.

Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

