Here's why the 'Mary Poppins' rating increased in UK over 'discriminatory language'

Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke's magical 1964 movie "Mary Poppins" has been given an increased age rating in the U.K. as a result of "discriminatory language."

The British Board of Film Classification increased the Disney movie's rating from U, meaning universal, to PG, meaning it requires parental guidance.

"Mary Poppins" contains "two uses of the discriminatory term 'hottentots,'" a BBFC spokesperson told USA TODAY Tuesday. Colonizers of South Africa used the term to refer to the indigenous Khoekhoe people and it is now considered derogatory.

One instance of use in the film is when Admiral Boom (Reginald Owen) uses the term to refer to the soot-covered faces of the chimney sweeps and in another moment, Admiral Boom asks Michael (Matthew Garber), a child, if he plans to go on an adventure to "defeat hottentots."

"While 'Mary Poppins' has a historical context, the use of discriminatory language is not condemned, and ultimately exceeds our guidelines for acceptable language at U," the spokesperson added. "We therefore classified the film PG for discriminatory language."

The BBFC classified "Mary Poppins" at the time of the movie's original release and in 2013 for a theatrical rerelease. The reclassification comes as the film is set to make another theatrical rerelease in the U.K. for its 60th anniversary.

"We understand from our racism and discrimination research, and recent classification guidelines research, that a key concern for people, parents in particular, is the potential to expose children to discriminatory language or behavior which they may find distressing or repeat without realizing the potential offense,” the BBFC spokesperson said.

The company refreshes its classification guidelines "every four to five years through extensive consultation with thousands of people" in the the U.K., per the spokesperson.

The rating system only affects films in the U.K. Currently, Disney has "Mary Poppins" classified with a G rating.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Mary Poppins' rating increased in UK over 'discriminatory language'