Here's Why Some Coke Bottles Have a Yellow Cap

When Coca-Cola strays from its iconic red color, it’s for a reason.

Typically, the beloved soda comes in bottles with a red cap matching its label, but it switches to a yellow cap briefly in the spring. The reason? Passover.

The yellow top signifies that the Coca-Cola recipe is kosher for Passover, a Jewish holiday with specific dietary restrictions.

The typical, red-capped Coca-Cola is already kosher year-round but it contains corn syrup, which is not considered kosher for Passover. So, the drink recipe switches from corn syrup to sugar for a brief time every year.

the soda brand just launched Coca‑Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar — which was co-created by human and artificial intelligence (AI).



Combining global fan inputs and AI insights, the brand generated the taste by weighing in on "how fans envision the future through emotions, aspirations, colors, flavors and more,” per a press release.

For a limited time, Coca‑Cola Y3000 will be sold in the US, Canada, China, Europe and Africa.

Oana Vlad, Senior Director of Global Strategy at The Coca‑Cola Company, said in a statement that the new beverage explores the notion of "what a Coke from the future might taste like."

