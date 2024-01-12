Here's where 'Mean Girls' filmed in Central Jersey

Where would Regina George, queen bee of the Plastics, live in 2024?

In a futuristic house in the Colonia section of Woodbridge.

Duh.

That’s why a New Dover Road modern, gray home with floor-to-ceiling windows and stone details was used for filming scenes inside and outside of Regina’s home in the musical adaptation of 2004 hit “Mean Girls” that debuted Jan. 12.

Viewers can see the home in the movie trailer as the Plastics ride in Regina’s orange Jeep to her home.

Avantika plays Karen Shetty, Renee Rapp plays Regina George, Bebe Wood plays Gretchen Wieners and Angourie Rice plays Cady Heron in "Mean Girls".

The interior of the home was also used in the filming.

Regina’s pale pink bedroom and the home’s foyer featuring pop art prints of Regina’s face also make appearances in the movie trailer.

“The Plastics are the cool, trendy group in ‘Mean Girls,’ so the production team went with a house with very modern architecture that looked very cool and trendy,” said Steven Gorelick, executive director of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission. “They looked all around for a house with that sort of architecture and they really liked this house.”

But the Colonia section of Woodbridge is just one many of “Mean Girls” New Jersey sets. Others include Mater Dei Prep, a closed Catholic school in Middletown, and Saint Elizabeth University in Florham Park.

