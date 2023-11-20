Here's when 'The Voice,' One Chicago and 'Law & Order' premiere in 2024 on NBC

NBC, following earlier announcements by broadcast rivals CBS and ABC, has unveiled its 2024 premiere calendar, cemented following the conclusion of the writers and actors strikes.

Two shows launch just ahead of the new year Dec. 23 with the series premiere of "Extended Family" (8 EST/PST). Jon Cryer and Abigail Spencer star as divorced couple Jim and Julia who take turns living in their family home with their children. Things get harder for Jim when the owner of his beloved sports team starts dating his ex. A holiday episode of "Night Court" follows at 8:30.

On New Year's Day, a fantasy football version of "AGT," "America's Got Talent: Fantasy League" premieres (8 EST/PST). Former judge Mel B resumes her duties with fellow judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. Each judge will assemble a team of 10 acts comprised of the show's past winners, finalists, viral acts and fan favorites.

In February the network will launch "Deal or No Deal Island" hosted by Joe Manganiello. This version of the game show takes 13 players to the "Banker's private island" where 100 briefcases with designated cash amounts have been scattered.

Favorite franchises "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," "Law & Order: Organized Crime" and "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D." also return in mid-January.

Here are NBC's 2024 premiere dates:

Monday, Jan. 1:

"America's Got Talent: Fantasy League" — 8 EST/PST

Tuesday, Jan. 2:

"Night Court" (regular time slot) — 8 EST/PST

"Extended Family" (regular time slot) — 8:30 EST/PST

Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby Stone and John Larroquette reprising his role as prosecutor Dan Fielding in a revival of NBC's 1984-92 comedy "Night Court."

Tuesday, Jan. 9

"La Brea" — 9 EST/PST

"Found" (final episodes of Season 1) — 10 EST/PST

Wednesday, Jan. 17

"Chicago Med" — 8 EST/PST

"Chicago Fire" — 9 EST/PST

"Chicago P.D." — 10 EST/PST

Thursday, Jan. 18

"Law & Order" — 8 EST/PST

"Law & Order: SVU" — 9 EST/PST

"Law & Order: Organized Crime" — 10 EST/PST

Reba McEntire in the Battles round on "The Voice" Season 24.

Friday, Jan. 19

"Transplant" — 8 EST/PST

Monday, Jan. 29

"The Irrational" (final episodes of Season 1)— 10 EST/PST

Monday, Feb. 26

"The Voice" — 8 EST/PST (Part 2 airs Tuesday at 8)

"Deal or No Deal Island" — 9:30 EST/PST (Subsequently airs at 10)

