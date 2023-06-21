Here’s What Tamra Judge’s Husband, Eddie Judge, Has Been Up To Since CUT Fitness Closed

Celebrity Us Weekly

Stassi Schroeder offered a rare update about her falling out with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. "I do miss them at times. They hurt me — they really did. It feels like I can't trust them anymore," Schroeder, 34, said while cohosting the Tuesday, June 20, episode of "The Toast" podcast. "I am over it but it doesn't mean I have to go be besties with these people again." The Next Level Basic author, who tied the knot with husband Beau Clark in May 2022 in Italy, explained to podcast host Jackie Oshry that she hasn't been thrilled with Taylor, 43, and Cartwright's comments about missing her special day. "I think what hurts the most is how Jax says, 'We already went to their first wedding.' We didn't get to have one — we literally just signed papers in Katie Maloney's backyard [in October 2020] during my baby shower with less than 10 people. It wasn't a wedding," Schroeder, who shares 2-year-old daughter Hartford and is expecting her second child with Clark, 43, added. Schroeder was the first one to hint at a falling out with her former Vanderpump Rules costars shortly after her nuptials. “To our faces, they are telling us that they are coming, but behind our back, the dude is texting Beau’s best friend that they’re not,” the former Bravo personality, who previously dated Taylor during season 1 of the hit series, said on her “The Good the Bad The Baby" podcast in May 2022. “Good friends don’t do that. They don’t talk s—t about your wedding behind your back or pretend that they’re coming and give a list of reasons why they’re not coming to other people. Friends don’t do that to each other.” She continued: "Two weeks before the wedding, right before I left for the book tour, I was like, ‘We need to address this with them because I’m not playing this game.’ I ordered all the stuff we needed to have in terms of seat assignments and the place cards. That’s done. So I need to know if I need to quickly ask to get things rearranged. Because it’s not just, like, taking out two people." Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright MediaPunch/Shutterstock Cartwright, 34, for her part, attempted to offer her side of the story. “We had actual reasons why we couldn’t go that were not talked about. Like, Cruz’s passport didn’t come in, my mom had a death in the family and had to go home," she explained on the “Betches Moms” podcast in June 2022, shutting down claims that she and her husband waited until "the last minute" to cancel. "That was not the case. It was that I was literally trying to be there, up until the very last minute." During Tuesday's podcast episode, Schroeder said the lack of communication was what upset her the most. "I gave them the opportunity to back out and they didn't. Then as I was getting on the plane, I got a text from Brittany. That feels way more hurtful," she concluded. "I think that was a huge part of why it hurt even more. I had to cut family members and so many people I would have loved to have there. So, they took up two spaces."