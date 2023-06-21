Here’s What Tamra Judge’s Husband, Eddie Judge, Has Been Up To Since CUT Fitness Closed
Tamra Judge and her husband, Eddie Judge, are set to say goodbye to their beloved gym, CUT Fitness, on the upcoming third episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17, airing June 21.
The couple first announced the news back in August 2022, and now, as they prepare to throw one final party before closing down for good on RHOC, Tamra and Eddie are sharing an update on where their careers are today.
Tamra and Eddie’s CBD Company
Photo: Getty Images
Vena CBD, the company Tamra and Eddie founded following Eddie’s atrial fibrillation diagnosis, is currently “very successful,” Tamra told BravoTV.com. “We’ve had it for about four years now. We just launched a THC seltzer, which we’re super [excited about]. I mean, it sold out immediately. But we have [more] coming in stock.”
Eddie’s New Venture
Vena CBD isn’t the only thing Tamra and Eddie are focused on. While Tamra and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s podcast keeps her plenty “busy,” the same can also be said for Eddie and his new venture. “Eddie’s working on another new business, so we’re just moving along,” Tamra teased. Eddie was equally tight-lipped about what’s to come, simply saying he’s keeping things on “the down-low” for now.
He did reveal that the new business is “still in the health and wellness space.” It’s just “not a gym,” Eddie clarified.
“I mean, I would love to have another gym,” Tamra chimed in, “and, you know, we talk about it once in a while. [But] Eddie’s like, ‘No. Nope.’”
Tamra and Eddie’s Emotional Goodbye to CUT Fitness
Photo: Tamra Judge/Instagram
To be fair, owning and operating a gym is “a lot of work,” Tamra continued. “We were in business for 10 years. It was bittersweet closing it down. When you go somewhere every single day for 10 years and all of a sudden that stops, it’s heartbreaking. It’s hard.”
On the bright side, there’s no doubt that Tamra and Eddie “learned a lot” along the way. Moving forward, “We can take what we’ve learned from that business of 10 years and take it to another business,” Tamra concluded.
RELATED: Tamra Judge Shares an Update on Where She Stands with Her Daughter Sidney Today
Hear more from Tamra and Eddie about CUT Fitness and their careers by tuning in to The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Episode 3 on June 21 at 8/7c.