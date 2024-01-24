Here's the latest on the documentary that brought Will Ferrell to Peoria and Pekin

Will Ferrell, left, and Harper Steele tailgate throughout the United States with fold-up chairs and Natural Light Beer.

When Will Ferrell made surprise appearances at Peoria-area bars last March, it caused a sensation. Now new details have come out.

The comedian, actor and Emmy Award-winning producer was first spotted at Maquet's Rail House in Pekin, with a camera crew in tow. At the time, Ferrell said he was trekking the country filming a road trip documentary. Photos and videos of Ferrell were posted by multiple people on Facebook, including Maquet's official account. The posts sparked hundreds of comments and thousands of shares.

Ferrell later appeared and sang karaoke at the Basket Case Pub in Peoria.

Who is Will Ferrell's friend Harper Steele?

As it turns out, the documentary was “Will & Harper,” about Ferrell and a longtime friend, comedy writer Harper Steele. The two met while both worked at “Saturday Night Live,” where Steele was a writer. Steele came out as transgender in 2022.

The storyline for the 114-minute "Will & Harper" reads, "In this intimate portrayal of friendship, transition, and America, Will Ferrell and his best buddy of thirty years decide to go on a cross-country road trip to explore this new chapter in their relationship." Together, they visited diners and taverns across Middle America – places Steele once loved to frequent but was nervous to go back to, according to USA TODAY. The film premiered Monday at the Sundance Film Festival and is seeking distribution.

Why was Will Ferrell in Peoria and Pekin?

Some of the Peoria-area posts in March had hinted at the upcoming film's content. When one commenter asked, "Whose the 'dude' in the dress hanging with" Ferrell at Maquet's, another replied, "They were here to interview me…OMG! ... They are documenting Harper's meetings with other trans folks. ... Their PR person reached out to me about 3 weeks ago and set this meeting up. They asked about places I feel welcomed and had good food…BOOM, I suggested Maquet's Rail House…they loved it! They also asked me what I like to do for fun around town, bars etc., so I told them about singing karaoke at Basket Case."

At the time, Basket Case owner Dannette Wheeler Rumsey told the Journal Star she "feels blessed that Ferrell stopped by. Even more heartwarming to Wheeler Rumsey, though, is the fact that a customer felt welcomed enough by the business to bring about the connection."

It remains to be seen whether the Pekin and Peoria visits made the cut for "Will & Harper."

