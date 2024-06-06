Here's how a Lake Geneva brewery made cicada-infused beer, and what it tastes like

Millions of Brood XIII 17-year cicadas have descended upon southeastern Wisconsin's charming resort town of Lake Geneva.

The city is literally buzzing with the insects' constant chirping chorus, piles of crunchy cicada carcasses litter the roads and sidewalks, and virtually every tree is crawling with at least a dozen bugs. Some people find the cicadas disturbing, while others are savoring this once-in-17-years natural phenomenon.

As for Russ Prichard, head brewer at Lake Geneva's Topsy Turvy Brewery ― a microbrewery located inside a renovated old church still boasting its original stained-glass windows — he saw the insects' emergence as an opportunity to try something he'd never heard of another brewer doing before: brewing cicada-infused beer.

Topsy Turvy Brewery in Lake Geneva, Wis., created limited-edition "Magicicada Buzz," a nut brown ale that includes dehydrated, ground cicadas.

Topsy Turvy's latest limited-edition microbrew, "Magicicada Buzz" Nut Brown Ale, will be on tap through at least this weekend for Visit Lake Geneva's "Cicadapalooza" celebration on June 8. Members of the University of Wisconsin-Madison entomology department helped name the beer, inspired by the genus name for 13- and 17-year periodical cicadas "Magicicada."

Prichard describes the beer's taste as "nutty" and "earthy" with a hint of cumin.

"If anything, it's a novelty to say that you've had something like it," he said. "But, also, you see that bugs aren't always just gross, disgusting things. They do have a lot of protein; they do have flavors that aren't always just gross."

"Magicicada Buzz," a nut brown ale that includes dehydrated, ground cicadas. The limited-edition beer was created by Topsy Turvy Brewery in Lake Geneva, Wis.

How was Topsy Turvy Brewery's cicada-infused beer made?

Prichard said he was already brainstorming how to incorporate the insects into a beer when Visit Lake Geneva approached him asking to do just that. He ordered two jars of five dehydrated cicadas and got to work.

Magicicada Buzz is a riff on Topsy Turvy's existing Nuttie Brown Ale, which features caramel and chocolate malt flavors and bittering hops to balance out the sweetness.

"Everything we'd read on it said that (the cicadas) were kind of nutty, more earthy," Prichard said. "So, we figured we'd put it in with our nut brown ale. We figured that the flavors would go together."

Using a coffee grinder, Prichard ground up the dehydrated insects into a powder. The process of incorporating the powder into the Nuttie Brown Ale base beer was one of trial and error. Originally, Prichard hoped to have the cicada grindings actually in the beer. He expected the powder to dissolve once put in the beer, but instead it clumped together and clogged up his equipment.

So, he put the grindings into a mesh bag and let it macerate in a keg of Nuttie Brown Ale in the cooler for 10 days to infuse the beer with cicada flavors. "It's kind of like steeping a tea bag in water, but we were steeping those grindings in the beer," he explained.

What does the cicada-infused beer taste like?

Although he wasn't sure at first how the brew would turn out, Prichard said he's quite pleased with it. When put side-by-side, you can certainly tell the difference between Magicicada Buzz and Nuttie Brown Ale, he said. The cicada beer offers a "more earthy and spicy" aroma.

As for the taste, "You get the base beer right up front, which is a little bit of nutty, a little caramel, some breadiness," Prichard explained. "Then, on the finish is where the cicada flavor makes its presence. It's a little bit of cumin, a little mushroomy. More earthy."

Chef Ken Hnilo of Pier 290 will prepare an ice cream dessert for Lake Geneva's "Cicadapalooza" event that include chocolate-covered cicadas.

How to try Topsy Turvy Brewery's Magicicada Buzz beer

Like the insects themselves, Magicicada Buzz will only be here for a short time. Prichard said the brewery only made 12.5 to 13 gallons of the special beer.

Samples will be available through Saturday at Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St. Guests can order five-ounce pours beginning Saturday during Cicadapalooza. Prichard expects the beer to last through the weekend.

If you don't drink beer but still want to try cicada, Cicadapalooza offers additional opportunities to eat the bugs. During the event, Lake Geneva Public Library community engagement librarian Ellen Ward-Packard will serve homemade cicada gumbo at the library.

Additionally, Chef Ken Hnilo at Pier 290 restaurant in Williams Bay created a roasted cicada tostada and a vanilla-bean, pineapple sundae topped with chocolate-covered cicadas. Complimentary samples will be available at the restaurant (1 Liechty Dr., Williams Bay) on June 8 from noon to 5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How a Wisconsin microbrewery created cicada-infused beer