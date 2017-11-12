Here's the important reason you should be watching Blue Planet II

Having Sir David Attenborough back on our screens is an absolute joy, but there’s much more to Blue Planet II than the legendary icon.

Almost halfway through the epic new series, and with young people preferring it to X Factor, we’ve seen more of the world’s oceanic ecosystems than we ever thought possible. But the Attenborough-fronted BBC documentary series — or all of his series for that matter — are far more than glorified nature programmes. They’re something altogether unique and quite extraordinary to view, and one can only imagine what it must’ve been like to experience firsthand in the production process.

Blue Planet II’s popularity isn’t down to one thing specifically, but a number of appealing reasons. One aspect stands out above all others — and it’s a pretty significant one.

Aside from the gloriously captured footage edited for telly consumption in crystal clear high definition, the revolutionary manner in which the rare or sometimes never-before-seen footage is attained is something very special. Not only does it reveal the impressive technology used to make the show; it demonstrates how talented and dedicated the BBC’s documentary team are.

Nemo and his real-life friends are in danger from global warming. Credit: BBC Productions.

But no good documentary is ever complete with a purpose, and Blue Planet reiterates its message every time. No other wildlife series draws you into the world Sir Dave and his crew are exploring quite like this. And within it — whether it be this or Planet Earth — ingrained is an education skillfully disguised as entertainment.

While Blue Planet certainly falls into a category of entertaining the socks of anyone that watches it, our trusty narrator is always there to hit home a powerful message about conservation and reminds us that the gorgeous views we’re witnessing from the comfort of our sofas are a finely-tuned natural balance that can sadly be disturbed and eventually destroyed by human interference.

The very present and real effects of global warming are particularly drummed home in episode 3, Coral Reefs. After being guided through the wonderful world of how clown fish coexist within an anemone, a devastating segment exposes the coral reef’s fragility. An unpleasant truth hits home when we learn just how devastating rising global temperature are.

Blue Planet II is nothing without Sir David Attenborough's legendary narration. Credit: BBC Productions.

And it’s not an isolated incident nor momentary ‘Oh, by the way’ throughout the collection of wildlife shows Attenborough and the BBC produce, either. Planet Earth II’s series ended on a particularly poignant note last year, reminding us how delicately poised nature is when faced with the adversity of manmade hindrances.

The messages in Blue Planet and beyond stay with you. It’s down to the clever way we interact with the stories of the creatures we’ve just been following: each exudes personality thanks to some awe-inspiring filming and editing, so there’s far more impact when we hear their homes are gradually being annihilated.

It’s vital to remember that Blue Planet II can be both extraordinary in spectacle and poignancy; showcasing the beauty of our world’s oceans, what inhabits them, and how they thrive. It’s also a programme that can resonate with a range of audiences, serving as a valuable education about our fascinating planet. But significantly it’s about absorbing the information and discovering how we can help and actively prevent the extinction of a range of planetary species.