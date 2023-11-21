Here's your guide to Fayetteville-area Christmas and holiday events

If you are staying in the Cumberland County area this holiday season, there are several events you can go to that don't entail buying gifts and decorating.

From holiday markets to Christmas musicals, here is a list of celebrations in the area to remind residents why Christmas is deemed the best time of the year.

Nov. 24-Nov. 30

A candlelight procession takes place at A Dickens Holiday in downtown Fayetteville on Nov. 25, 2022.

A Dickens Holiday

A Dickens Holiday, a 24-year tradition in downtown Fayetteville, is the Friday after Thanksgiving from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event, which include Victorian costumes, Christmas carolers, vendors, street performers, and a candlelight ceremony, has been expanded to include Franklin Square, Maxwell Street, and Hay Street. For more information visit https://www.faydta.com/adickensholiday/.

Holiday Carriage Rides

During A Dickens Holiday, enjoy private carriage or trolley rides at the Cool Spring Downtown District, 222 Hay St. in 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 24. Tickets for a private carriage that can seat four adults and two children cost $75. Trolley wagon rides cost $15 per person. Tickets can be bought online at eventeny.com/events/holidaycarriagerides2023-8594/.

2nd Annual Christmas Market at Nazro Farms

The 2nd Annual Christmas Market at Nazro Farms is 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 25 at 145 Bettie Hamilton Lane in Spring Lake. The event is open to the public and includes an appearance from Santa, vendors, food trucks, tree lighting, hayrides, a nativity scene and ornament painting.

Members of the 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus sing Christmas carols at the Fort Bragg Family of the Year and Tree Lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Fort Liberty Tree Lighting

The Fort Liberty Tree Lighting is 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the Main Post Parade Field on Fort Liberty. The event is open to the public and tickets are free. At the lighting of the garrison Holiday Tree will be a visit from Santa, holiday entertainment, the Golden Knights and activities for children. There will also be food and beverages for purchase. Non-military ID card holders can enter Fort Liberty by requesting a pass through the All-American Gate. You can also call 910-907-5165 to reserve a visitor's pass.

Dec. 1-Dec. 2

Holiday Lights in the Garden

Holiday Lights in the Garden is 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the Cape Fear Botanical Garden, 536 N. Eastern Blvd. in Fayetteville. The outdoor, walk-through, interactive experience includes thousands of lights, displays and animations with holiday music, a vendor market and Santa and the Grinch. The event is on select days through Dec. 21. Tickets can be bought at https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/26840/cape-fear-botanical-garden.

'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'

The 32nd anniversary of the production, "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" takes the stage at Cape Fear Regional Theatre, 1209 Hay St., from Dec. 2 through Dec. 17. Tickets can be purchased on the theater's website at https://cfrt.org.

Dec. 6-Dec. 10

Christmas Drag Brunch

The Christmas Drag Brunch at Gaston Brewing Taproom, 421 Chicago Drive in Fayetteville, is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10 and is open to the public. Special guests include Emory Starr, Miss Gay Fancy America 2023; Chloe Cassidy, Miss Gay NC America 2016; and Hannah Rae Rinse. The event doubles as the retirement party for drag performer Morgan Richards. Tickets can be purchased at online carolinadragbrunch.com.

The Fayetteville Rotary Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Rotary Christmas Parade

The Rotary Christmas Parade, which winds its way along Person Street to the Market House then Hay Street to Railroad Station, begins at 10 a.m. Dec. 9.

'The Singing Christmas Tree'

Highland Baptist Church, 4456 Legion Road in Hope Mills, hosts the musical "The Singing Christmas Tree' with shows at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 through Dec. 10. The tradition, which began in 2015, combines music, live action and narration. Admission is free.

Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra holiday concert

The Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra is performing a free holiday-themed concert called The Snowman in the Orangery at Cape Fear Botanical Garden, 536 N. Eastern Blvd. in Fayetteville. The concert is at 4 p.m. Dec. 10.

Dec. 11-Dec. 23

Spring Lake Breakfast with Santa

Spring Lake Recreation is hosting Breakfast with Santa from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Spring Lake Multipurpose Community Center, at 245 Ruth St. Children can enjoy a continental breakfast, take a photo with Santa and get one present.

Emily and Galen Gant watch "The Santa Clause" movie on the scoreboard screen during the Fayetteville Holiday Lights event at Segra Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Fayetteville Holiday Lights-Segra Stadium

The Fayetteville Holiday Lights at Segra Stadium, 460 Hay St., runs Dec. 8 through Dec. 23 from from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets for adults are $10 and $8 for children and are $2 more expensive if you purchase a ticket on the day of the event. The event includes tens of thousands of lights around the stadium and displays on the concourse. Tickets can be bought at Fayetteville Holiday Lights - MyProVenue™ (tickets.com).

