Here's every song on Olivia Rodrigo's set list from opening night of her 'Guts' tour

Niki Kottmann, Palm Springs Desert Sun
·1 min read
Temecula native Olivia Rodrigo performs "enough for you" during the opening night of her "Guts" tour Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif.
Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her debut arena tour, "Guts," with a bang Friday night at Acrisure Arena.

The Temecula native — who noted she's never played in the Palm Springs area before, but called herself a "Riverside County sister — played 22 songs total, including every song off her sophomore album and nine from her debut album, "Sour."

Here's the full set list from the Feb. 23 show, in chronological order:

  1. bad idea right?

  2. ballad of a homeschooled girl

  3. vampire

  4. traitor

  5. drivers license

  6. teenage dream

  7. pretty isn’t pretty

  8. love is embarrassing

  9. making the bed

  10. logical

  11. enough for you

  12. lacy

  13. jealousy, jealousy

  14. happier

  15. favorite crime

  16. deja vu

  17. the grudge

  18. brutal

  19. obsessed

  20. all-american bitch

  21. good 4 u (encore)

  22. get him back! (encore)

Want to know what Rodrigo's opener, Chappell Roan, played? Read on:

  1. Femininomenon

  2. Naked in Manhattan

  3. After Midnight

  4. Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl

  5. HOT TO GO!

  6. Casual

  7. Red Wine Supernova

  8. My Kink is Karma

  9. Pink Pony Club

