Here's every song on Olivia Rodrigo's set list from opening night of her 'Guts' tour
Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her debut arena tour, "Guts," with a bang Friday night at Acrisure Arena.
The Temecula native — who noted she's never played in the Palm Springs area before, but called herself a "Riverside County sister — played 22 songs total, including every song off her sophomore album and nine from her debut album, "Sour."
Here's the full set list from the Feb. 23 show, in chronological order:
bad idea right?
ballad of a homeschooled girl
vampire
traitor
drivers license
teenage dream
pretty isn’t pretty
love is embarrassing
making the bed
logical
enough for you
lacy
jealousy, jealousy
happier
favorite crime
deja vu
the grudge
brutal
obsessed
all-american bitch
good 4 u (encore)
get him back! (encore)
Want to know what Rodrigo's opener, Chappell Roan, played? Read on:
Femininomenon
Naked in Manhattan
After Midnight
Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl
HOT TO GO!
Casual
Red Wine Supernova
My Kink is Karma
Pink Pony Club
