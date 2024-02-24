Here's every song on Olivia Rodrigo's set list from opening night of her 'Guts' tour

Temecula native Olivia Rodrigo performs "enough for you" during the opening night of her "Guts" tour Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif.

Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her debut arena tour, "Guts," with a bang Friday night at Acrisure Arena.

The Temecula native — who noted she's never played in the Palm Springs area before, but called herself a "Riverside County sister — played 22 songs total, including every song off her sophomore album and nine from her debut album, "Sour."

Here's the full set list from the Feb. 23 show, in chronological order:

bad idea right? ballad of a homeschooled girl vampire traitor drivers license teenage dream pretty isn’t pretty love is embarrassing making the bed logical enough for you lacy jealousy, jealousy happier favorite crime deja vu the grudge brutal obsessed all-american bitch good 4 u (encore) get him back! (encore)

Want to know what Rodrigo's opener, Chappell Roan, played? Read on:

Femininomenon Naked in Manhattan After Midnight Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl HOT TO GO! Casual Red Wine Supernova My Kink is Karma Pink Pony Club

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: See the set list for Olivia Rodrigo 'Guts' tour night 1 in Palm Springs