Here's Every Awkward Moment That Happened At The 2024 Golden Globes

1. This Is Us star Justin Hartley was mistaken for Glen Powell...

Twice.

they did it twice too😭 pic.twitter.com/5obN0k1ZG8 — cece (@ellchs) January 7, 2024

And Glen Powell responded:

I think this is the perfect time to announce that ⁦@justinhartley⁩ and I will be starring in the most boring body-swap movie of all time. pic.twitter.com/3WWYwKacar — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) January 8, 2024

2. Kieran Culkin told a red carpet host that he thought a Succession spinoff was a "horrible idea":

3. The same host asked the cast of Poor Things, as well as the film's director Yorgos Lanthimos, to "improv" the film on the red carpet — and it was a disaster:

Willem Dafoe, Emma Stone, el director Yorgos Lanthimos y Mark Ruffalo de #PoorThings en los #GoldenGlobes. Película con 7 nominaciones esta noche. La tercera más nominada. pic.twitter.com/vmpRCcFQMq — CineVista (@CineVistaBlog) January 8, 2024

Did he just ask them to “do Poor Things” on the carpet? 🥴 #GoldenGlobes — Kit Stone (@bykitstone) January 8, 2024

Did this man just ask the poor things team to start acting out scenes? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ciwauZNVSP — mek-des/መቅደስ 🖤 (@mekdesehaile) January 8, 2024

4. Another red carpet host mispronounced Charles Melton's mother's name, Sukyong:

Who the hell are the ET red carpet hosts? Someone just called Charles Melton’s mum, Suk, ‘suit’ 🫣 #GoldenGlobes — Marlo Perry (@MarloPerry) January 8, 2024

5. Harrison Ford wasn't wild about one of the jokes in Jo Koy's monologue:

HARRISON FORD AFTER ONE OF JO KOY'S JOKES PLEASE 💀💀💀 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Z9d72rK94S — maddie (@maddiecar_) January 8, 2024

6. Neither was Selena Gomez:

Selena Gomez reacts to comedian Jo Koy’s #GoldenGlobes monologue. pic.twitter.com/LeBu4CkzrF — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) January 8, 2024

7. Jo also made Meryl Streep throw up the "Wakanda Forever" pose:

Jo Koy making Meryl Streep do Wakanda Forever………. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zLQiY4G0OQ — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024

8. And he seemingly pissed off Taylor Swift, too:

Taylor Swift reacts to joke from #GoldenGlobes host Jo Koy about the NFL. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift” pic.twitter.com/Ua0Nd2xEok — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 8, 2024

9. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet got caught smooching during the ad breaks:

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet kissing at the #GoldenGlobes . pic.twitter.com/5zDXNLHWgn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2024

10. Elizabeth Debicki was startled when her own name was announced:

Whenever anyone asks me for my favorite TV performance last year… Elizabeth Debicki jump scare! #GoldenGlobes2024 #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/fHFwJjk4QT — Lauren Bradshaw (@flickchickdc) January 8, 2024

11. Jim Gaffigan made a really bizarre joke about pedophilia:

Jim Gaffigan " I'm not a pedophile I don't know if thats a new category here "#GoldenGlobes2024 pic.twitter.com/haL6beVioR — Alex Ramirez (@AlexRam1988) January 8, 2024

And finally...

12. Kevin Costner rambled about America Ferrera's Barbie monologue before presenting an award:

Presenting the award for Best Television Female Actor - Musical/Comedy Series it's 🎀 Barbie monologue experts 🎀 @AmericaFerrera and Kevin Costner! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/mweWl9OZJt — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

America Ferrera trying to match Kevin Costner’s timing and cadence pic.twitter.com/J38OHU6tYH — Mike (@michaelcollado) January 8, 2024

one thing about kevin costner he will not read the teleprompter — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 8, 2024

