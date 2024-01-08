Here's Every Awkward Moment That Happened At The 2024 Golden Globes

1. This Is Us star Justin Hartley was mistaken for Glen Powell...

Twitter: @evermoresivy / Via Twitter: @evermoresivy

Twice.

@ellchs / Via Twitter: @ellchs

And Glen Powell responded:

Twitter: @glenpowell / Via Twitter: @glenpowell

2. Kieran Culkin told a red carpet host that he thought a Succession spinoff was a "horrible idea":

@Variety / Via Twitter: @Variety

3. The same host asked the cast of Poor Things, as well as the film's director Yorgos Lanthimos, to "improv" the film on the red carpet — and it was a disaster:

@CineVistaBlog / Via Twitter: @CineVistaBlog

@bykitstone / Via Twitter: @bykitstone

Twitter: @mekdesehaile / Via Twitter: @mekdesehaile

4. Another red carpet host mispronounced Charles Melton's mother's name, Sukyong:

Twitter: @MarloPerry / Via Twitter: @MarloPerry

5. Harrison Ford wasn't wild about one of the jokes in Jo Koy's monologue:

Twitter: @maddiecar_ / Via Twitter: @maddiecar_

6. Neither was Selena Gomez:

Twitter: @BuzzingPop / Via Twitter: @BuzzingPop

7. Jo also made Meryl Streep throw up the "Wakanda Forever" pose:

Twitter: @SpencerAlthouse / Via Twitter: @SpencerAlthouse

8. And he seemingly pissed off Taylor Swift, too:

Twitter: @PopBase / Via Twitter: @PopBase

9. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet got caught smooching during the ad breaks:

Twitter: @PopCrave / Via Twitter: @PopCrave

10. Elizabeth Debicki was startled when her own name was announced:

Twitter: @flickchickdc / Via Twitter: @flickchickdc

11. Jim Gaffigan made a really bizarre joke about pedophilia:

@AlexRam1988 / Via Twitter: @AlexRam1988

And finally...

12. Kevin Costner rambled about America Ferrera's Barbie monologue before presenting an award:

Twitter: @goldenglobes / Via Twitter: @goldenglobes

@michaelcollado / Via Twitter: @michaelcollado

@hunteryharris / Via Twitter: @hunteryharris

Check out all of our Golden Globes coverage here.

