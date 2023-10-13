Here's what Edith from 'The Golden Bachelor' had to say about Gerry after the show

Business TechCrunch

Trezor, a hardware crypto wallet company, debuted two new products this week at the Bitcoin Amsterdam conference -- and we got to take a first look at them. The new crypto wallet is designed specifically for new digital asset entrants with a focus on “maximum safety and ease of use,” Matěj Žák, CEO of Trezor, said to TechCrunch. Hardware crypto wallets are one of -- if not the -- safest ways to store your digital assets, because they’re typically not connected to the internet, inhibiting the risk of an online attack.