Here's What AI Thinks You Look Like Based On Your Favorite Taylor Swift Album

Disclaimer: The following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of the human experience.

Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed / Big Machine Records

Their favorite song: "Picture to Burn"

Their favorite song: "Should've Said No"

Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed / Republic

Their favorite song: "Forever & Always (Taylor’s Version)"

Their favorite song: "You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)"

Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed / Republic

Their favorite song: "Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)"

Their favorite song: "Dear John (Taylor’s Version)"

Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed / Republic

Their favorite song: “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Their favorite song: "Holy Ground (Taylor’s Version)"

Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed / Republic

Their favorite song: "Clean (Taylor’s Version)"

Their favorite song: "Style (Taylor’s Version)"

Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed / Big Machine Records

Their favorite song: "I Did Something Bad"

Their favorite song: "Delicate"

Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed / Republic

Their favorite song: "Cornelia Street"

Their favorite song: "Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince"

Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed / Republic

Their favorite song: "august"

Their favorite song: "invisible string"

Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed / Republic

Their favorite song: "champagne problems"

Their favorite song: "'tis the damn season"

Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed / Republic

Their favorite song: "Lavender Haze"

Their favorite song: "Bejeweled"