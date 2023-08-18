Here's What AI Thinks You Look Like Based On Your Favorite Taylor Swift Album

Disclaimer: The following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of the human experience.

Taylor Swift
Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed / Big Machine Records
Closeup of a woman in a hat

Their favorite song: "Picture to Burn"

A man in a hat

Their favorite song: "Should've Said No"

"Fearless (Taylor's Version)"
Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed / Republic
Closeup of a woman

Their favorite song: "Forever & Always (Taylor’s Version)"

Closeup of a man

Their favorite song: "You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)"

"Speak Now (Taylor's Version)"
Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed / Republic
Closeup of a woman

Their favorite song: "Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)"

Closeup of a man

Their favorite song: "Dear John (Taylor’s Version)"

Red (Taylor's Version)
Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed / Republic
Closeup of a woman

Their favorite song: “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Closeup of a man

Their favorite song: "Holy Ground (Taylor’s Version)"

"1989 (Taylor's Version)"
Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed / Republic
Closeup of a woman

Their favorite song: "Clean (Taylor’s Version)"

Closeup of a man

Their favorite song: "Style (Taylor’s Version)"

"Reputation"
Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed / Big Machine Records
Closeup of a woman with tattoos

Their favorite song: "I Did Something Bad"

Closeup of a man

Their favorite song: "Delicate"

"Lover"
Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed / Republic
Closeup of a woman

Their favorite song: "Cornelia Street"

Closeup of a man with pink hair

Their favorite song: "Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince"

"Folklore"
Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed / Republic
A woman with red hair

Their favorite song: "august"

A man in the woods

Their favorite song: "invisible string"

"evermore"
Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed / Republic
A woman with a scarf

Their favorite song: "champagne problems"

A man wearing a beanie

Their favorite song: "'tis the damn season"

"Midnights"
Lauren Garafano / BuzzFeed / Republic
A woman in a purple jacket

Their favorite song: "Lavender Haze"

A man in a bejeweled suit

Their favorite song: "Bejeweled"

