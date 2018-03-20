Hereditary: 2018's scariest film gets UK release date and new trailer

Horror is in a great place right now. The genre has given us breakout indie hits like The Babadook, It Follows, and The Witch, while mainstream blockbusters like It, Get Out, and Split continue to break box office records.

Hereditary, which made its debut at Sundance to huge critical acclaim earlier this year, looks set to fall into the former camp with Time Out proclaiming it to be “a new generation’s The Exorcist“ in its 5 star review from the indie festival.

Distributed by A24 in America, the film has now been picked up for UK distribution by Entertainment Film which has set its UK release date for 15 June.

There’s also a hugely disturbing new trailer for the film which you can watch above… if you dare.

The AV Club said the film is “pure emotional terrorism, gripping you with real horror, the unspeakable kind, and then imbuing the supernatural stuff with those feelings.”

Hereditary has already set the horror world alight. (a24/Entertainment Film) More

Here’s the official synopsis: When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter Annie (Toni Colette) and her husband (Gabriel Byrne) and their two children begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited. Making his feature debut, writer-director Ari Aster unleashes a nightmare vision of a domestic breakdown that exhibits the craft and precision of a nascent auteur, transforming a familial tragedy into something ominous and deeply disquieting, and pushing the horror movie into chilling new terrain with its shattering portrait of heritage gone to hell.

Hereditary is coming to UK cinemas on 15 June, nestled between Jurassic World on 6 June, and Ocean’s 8 on 22 June, but going head to head with World Cup 2018 which kicks off on 14 June.

It’s a bold piece of counter-programming that could pay dividends by attracting sports-phobic cinemagoers looking for a break from wall-to-wall football on the telly.

Read more

Silver Surfer rumoured for Infinity War

First look at Judy Garland biopic

Why Cage makes straight-to-DVD movies