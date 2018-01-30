‘Hereditary’ First Trailer: Sundance’s Most Horrifying Film is This Year’s ‘Babadook’ and ‘The Witch’

Sundance is often the place where an indie horror film premieres and becomes an instant genre classic; think “The Babadook” in 2014 or “The Witch” in 2015. This year, the honor easily goes to Ari Aster’s “Hereditary,” which everyone in Park City couldn’t stop buzzing about throughout the festival. The film is backed by A24 and stars Toni Collette in a nerve-shattering performance that is already earning awards talk from critics.

The official snyopsis via A24 reads: “When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter’s family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited.”

“Hereditary” opens in theaters nationwide June 8. Watch the first trailer below.

