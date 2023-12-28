Hercule Van Wolfwinkle: 'Rubbish' pet artist raises £300,000 for charity

A pet-portrait artist has raised more than £300,000 for charity with his self-confessed "rubbish" pictures.

Phil Heckels, from Worthing, West Sussex, began working under the alias Hercule Van Wolfwinkle in 2020.

Such is the success of his artwork, Mr Heckels has given up his job in commercial property and is now a full-time artist and fundraiser.

He said he now gets "told off by my supporters for calling my work rubbish".

Mr Heckels has had two books of his pet portraits published, and has won an award from the prime minster for his fundraising.

in 2020 he drew his dog and put it on Facebook, offering paid-for commissions as a joke, but genuine requests flooded in.

His trademark wonky legs and crooked eyes have proved really popular with pet owners.

All of the pet portraits he draws are free and uploaded to his social media pages in return for a donation to one of his two chosen charities: Turning Tides, a homelessness charity, and StreetVet.

Mr Heckels now has 270,000 followers on Facebook.

He said: "It got to the point where I was working 18-hour days with my full-time job and art projects.

"Despite a big drop in household income something had to give.

"I do it because I know how much support I get. None of this was planned. And I know how much more I have to do."

Mr Heckels now generates an income by selling artworks which are not pet portraits, and merchandise as well as public speaking.

Animal lover and TV presenter, Paul O'Grady, who died in March, was a fan of Mr Heckels' work as well as being an ambassador for StreetVet.

Mr Heckels said: "He loved the portrait I did of his dogs. He framed it and put it in his hallway."

So what are his aspirations for the future?

"I want to try everything I can to keep the project going as long as people support it.

"I love doing it. I love the community of people who follow what I do and support it.

"And I love inspiring others and supporting the charities I help."

In May Mr Heckels raised £10,000 by embarking on a marathon from Brighton to Worthing and back, stopping every mile to draw a pet portrait.

Ruth Poyner, from Turning Tides, said: "We continue to be blown away by Hercule's fundraising efforts.

"His endless creativity and one-of-a-kind witticisms have ensured his followers continue to be uniquely amused on a daily basis.

"Our gratitude is immeasurable."

