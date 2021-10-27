Herbie Herbert, Longtime Manager of Journey, Dead at 73

Herbie Herbert

Walter James "Herbie" Herbert II, who managed Journey for over two decades, had reportedly died. He was 73.

Herbert died of natural causes at his home in Orinda, California, on Monday, according to Variety and The San Francisco Chronicle.

The music manager had been suffering from a "prolonged illness," his longtime assistant Maria Hoppe, who is the executive director of Sweetwater Music Hall in Mill Valley, told the Chronicle.

Herbert began his career working for tour promoter Bill Graham, first joining Santana as a roadie before he began managing Frumious Bandersnatch.

After Santana split, Herbert pulled together the original members of Journey in 1973 and remained the band's manager until 1993.

In addition to working with Journey, Herbert managed The Steve Miller Band and co-managed Swedish groups Roxette and Europe. He also worked with Mr. Big, Enuff Z'Nuff, The Storm and Hardline.

Following the news of Herbert's death on Tuesday, tributes poured in from those who knew him best.

"I'll cherish all the incredible times and trials and tribulations we experienced together," wrote guitarist Neal Schon, who met Herbert when he joined Santana. The two would work together again when Schon helped establish Journey.

"Herbie was an incredible hands-on manager and fought like a mother fucker for all of us every step of the way," Schon continued. "I can easily say that without his vision there would have never been many of the innovative things that we shared. I hold the greatest times in my heart forever. My deepest condolences to All that knew him and loved him. God Bless you R.I.P. Herbie with much love respect and admiration."

Herbert is survived by his wife Maya, daughters Seaya and Katherine, brother Robert and sister Katherine.

In a statement to Variety, Maya said that he "made so many people's lives and careers truly better, and as a manager, he always made decisions based on what was for the greater good."