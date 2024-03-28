Her Family Claims She Was Being Bullied. The Coroner Says She Died of 'Accidental' Trauma After Fight

Shaylee Mejia, 16, died of "blunt head trauma" 10 days after she was attacked in a fight at her high school

A 16-year-old girl suffered “accidental” “sequelae of blunt head trauma” and died 10 days after she was in a violent fight at her Los Angeles-based high school, per the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Tuesday report.

On March 5, Shaylee Mejia was involved in a fight at Manual Arts High School. Video footage documents Mejia hitting her head against a bathroom stall and falling, per the Los Angeles Times, ABC 7 and KTLA 5.

Her mother Maria Juarez said that Mejia had complained about a headache for several days following the attack, KTLA reports.

Four days later, Mejia fainted at a birthday party, and a friend took her to the hospital. By the time her mother arrived, the teenager was unconscious and in serious condition after suffering a brain hemorrhage, per the Los Angeles Times.

Her mother, 34, was then informed of the March 5 attack. As Mejia remained in the hospital, she never regained consciousness and was declared dead on March 15.

On Tuesday, March 26, L.A. medical examiner investigator Kristy McCracken and deputy medical examiner Dr. Emily Lo reported Mejia’s death was an accident caused by a previous injury. There are no other notes on the report.

Juarez said she first learned her daughter had allegedly been bullied at school following a fight on Dec. 13. Juarez told the Los Angeles Times that she found her daughter at home trembling and sweating. After much hesitation, Mejia eventually explained to her mother that she was being bullied for being a new student at Manual Arts High School. As a result, she had gotten into a fight that December day and was left with bruises all over her arms and chest.

Juarez then attempted to tell administrators about what happened the next day. She said her concerns were dismissed, but she stayed on site until a report was filed. She alleged the faculty failed to take action and follow up with her, per the Los Angeles Times.

“As a mother, I had full confidence in leaving her at the school and knowing everything would be OK,” Juarez told the Los Angeles Times. “I’m in shock. I have another child who is 3 years old now. How will I send him to school? I will just be thinking that I am sending my child to his death again.”

Juarez has obtained attorney Luis Carrillo, who is working on filing a lawsuit.

“You can see how her head hits that particular wall,” Carrillo explained to the Los Angeles Times, referencing the video footage. “It was grotesque the way her head hit the wall.

“They don’t protect the kids,” said Carrillo. “I believe that the failure to protect [Juarez’s] child is the main reason why she’s dead right now. ... If they had taken action in December, the child would still be alive.”

Five days after Mejia’s death, Principal Alejandro Macias released a statement offering condolences “to those who are impacted by this loss, including the student’s family, friends, and teachers,” adding, “Please know that our entire school community offers our support,” per KTLA.

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Unified School District told PEOPLE in a statement Wednesday, "I am saddened to report the recent death of one of our students off campus. On behalf of our entire school community, I want to offer my deepest condolences to those who are impacted by this loss, including the student’s family, friends, and teachers. At this time, we request that the privacy of those who have been impacted be respected during this difficult time. Please know that our entire school community offers our support."

They added, "Every member of the Manual Arts High School community matters and this loss impacts us all."

They went on to say that the school has provided "crisis counselors" and additional "support resources" for students, concluding, "While this tragic incident took place outside of school hours and off campus, our heartfelt thoughts remain with those affected by this loss.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser was created to help Juarez raise money for funeral expenses.

Representatives for Carrillo, Manual Arts High School, and the L.A. Medical Examiner Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for more information on Wednesday.



