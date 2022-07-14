Henry Winkler ‘slunk out of the restaurant’ after embarrassing encounter with Mick Jagger

Henry Winkler revealed that he didn’t get no satisfaction when he met Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. While speaking with guest-host Anthony Anderson on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , Wednesday, the actor opened up about being completely starstruck when he met the singer.

“I was in a restaurant, and I walked up to Mick Jagger and I said, ‘Hello, I'm Henry Winkler and I have all of your albums,’” Winkler recalled.

Apparently the rockstar didn’t even turn his head to look at Winkler, he simply said “Henry” and went about his business.

Mick Jagger, Ronnie Woods and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London, Britain, June 25, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“I slunk out of the restaurant,” said Winkler. As he left he recalled showering the frontman in contrite compliments, saying, “‘I am so sorry. I didn't mean to disturb you. Enjoy the sushi. It was such a pleasure. I love your outfit.’”

Winkler’s appearance on the show came just a day after he received an Emmy nomination for his role in the HBO series Barry. He won his first-ever Emmy in 2018 for playing the same character.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

